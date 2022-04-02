Lady Pirates edged by Harper

Center Point’s attempt at evening its District 29-2A softball record was derailed when Harper pushed across the winning run Friday to secure a 2-1 edge over the Lady Pirates.
The Lady Longhorns took advantage of two errors and broke a 1-1 tie that stood since the end of the second inning.
Center Point knotted the game in its half of the second inning behind a single from Toree Beckerson, who scored when Chasity Holt hit a sacrifice grounder up the middle of the infield.
Beckerson and Kaylee Blackledge had Center Point’s hits, while Destiny Johnson and Stephanie Lopez were on base by way of walks. Johnson was put on twice.
Blackledge struckout a dozen Lady Longhorns to run her seven-game district total to 108 K’s, or an average of 15.4 strikeouts per outing. She allowed just one hit and had no earned runs.
Center Point stayed above .500 (10-6) overall, but dropped to 3-5 for district play.
LADY PIRATES v HARPER – APRIL 1
R H E
CENTER POINT 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -- 1 2 7
HARPER 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 -- 2 1 1
LP: Blackledge
DBL: Blackledge
LOB: 2
