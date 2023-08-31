Lady Antlers on a roll with win over Incarnate Word

Streaks, numbers and assorted honors were registered for various categories when the Lady Antlers volleyball team rocked the Shamrocks of San Antonio Incarnate Word on Tuesday, Aug. 29 in non-district action at Antler Gym.
Tivy’s win streak reached eight with its 3-1 victory that had scores 25-14, 25-27, 25-20, 25-17. The Lady Antlers moved to 17-8 overall.
First set action was all Tivy which earned four straight service points from Maddie Fiedler following Karlyn Dyal’s kill shot that placed Tivy out front, 20-14. Dyal finished with 11 kills.
Incarnate Word regrouped in the second set that was tied 13 times, the last coming 25-25. Neither side mustered consistent serving based on the fact only once did the Lady Antlers or Shamrocks manage more than two points when they had those opportunities.
“Incarnate Word is a good type of team to play because they are similar to some of the district teams we face. Last year we went five sets at their place, so it was no surprise they did not roll over. If they had pushed hard one more time in the fourth set it would have been even closer,” said Tivy head coach Stephanie Coates. “This was a great performance for us, and I am very happy with where we are, but we are never satisfied. We played hard all the way through, and even in a loss if we go down, we intend to go down swinging."
In the third set, Dyal and Reelyn Andreas held hot hands at the service line that broke one deadlock, and extended Tivy’s lead to nine points at one stretch.
Dyal put in five points to boost Tivy’s advantage to 9-3 with aid from Kubacak’s kill, and a block by Judah Davis. Dyal was instrumental for the offense with 19 assists for the match, and made 23 digs to preserve rallies.
Andreas upped the third set margin to 14-4 with four points when Addie Kincaid and Davis teamed for another block, and Kubacak made one of her team-leading 27 kills. Andreas also contributed three blocks for the match.
The Shamrocks did, however, make things interesting by cashing in on several Tivy hitting errors at one point that allowed Incarnate Word to trail just 20-16.
Stella Hendricks managed two of her 13 kills to end Incarnate Word’s comeback attempt.
In the fourth set Hendricks made another kill, breaking a 6-6 tie, that spurred Tivy ahead when Kubacak was at the line serving eight consecutive points to raise Tivy’s lead to 15-6. Leighton Hale, Fiedler, Hendricks, Dyal and Kubacak laid down service markers that allowed the Lady Antlers to maintain control the remainder of the set. Hale also scrambled to lead the team wit 30 digs.
Kubacak and Dyal finished the match with triple doubles, while Hendricks and Fiedler double-doubled
Kubacak had 27 kills, 17 digs, and 13 assists. Dyal made 11 kills, 23 digs, and 19 assists. Hendricks added 10 digs to compliment her 13 kills. Fiedler assisted 18 times, and made 12 Digs.
Post-match ceremonies honored senior Kubacak for her 1,000th career dig, and Kubacak and senior teammate Dyal were announced as being named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s (AVCA) All-American Watch List.
Kubacak, a member of the varsity squad since her freshman year, reached the 1,000-plus milestone for assists and kills earlier this season. Dyal achieved 1,000 career digs in Tivy’s 2022 bi-district loss.
The AVCA All-America Watch List recognizes high school players who have received some form of recognition for their play, and are expected to be considered for official AVCA All-American. Individuals earn All-America honors in their sport either by athletic achievement at a championship event or by being selected by members of the national media, coaches' association, or through a poll.
Kubacak played in a national tournament in Chicago during the summer, and Dyal polished her game over two weeks in California competing in sand volleyball.
Tivy begins District 26-5A matches Friday, Sep. 8 at New Braunfels Canyon, after having played its final no-district home match against San Antonio Antonian on Tuesday. Next district action is set Friday, Sep. 15 against Comal Pieper, and Tuesday, Sep. 19 against Smithson Valley.
The Pieper match is promoted as Parents’ Night, and Spike/TFND Night marks activities when Smithson Valley comes calling.
LADY ANTLERS VOLLEYBALL BOXSCORE V SA Incarnate Word
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Tivy over Incarnate Word 25-14, 25-27, 25-20, 25-17
Stat Leaders for Tivy – Kills: Taylor Kubacak 27, Stella Hendricks 13, Karlyn Dyal 11, Judah Davis 4, Reelyn Andreas, Leighton Hale, Maddie Fiedler, Addie Kincaid 1; Aces: Kubacak 4, Fiedler 1; Assists: Dyal 19, Fiedler 18, Kubacak 13, Leighton Hale 2, Kincaid 1; Blocks: Andreas 3, Davis 2, Dyal, Hendricks, Kincaid, Rylie Coates 1; Digs: Hale 30, Dyal 23, Kubacak 17, Fiedler 12, Hendicks 10, Andreas 8, Davis 3, Kincaid 1
Tivy Record :17-8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.