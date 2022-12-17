Lady Antlers adjust, overcome Canyon 46-31

NEW BRAUNFELS – Tivy clamped down on New Braunfels Canyon in the second half and went to 2-0 in the early stages of the District 26-5A girls basketball race when the Lady Antlers beat the Lady Cougars 46-31 Friday night at Antler Gym.
Canyon led 21-20 at break, Tivy owned the second half 26-10 and raised its overall record to 10-2 after the team’s sixth straight win.
“We were able to throw different defenders and defensive looks at Canyon’s good guard,” said Lady Antlers head coach Christy Dill.
Tivy’s 14 steals were spread between five from Desiree Abrigo, four from Solaya Gorham and one each turned in by Maddie Fiedler, Emma Schumacher, Riley Dill, and Kyra Wheatfall.
Abrigo also deflected nine balls, Schumacher had a block, and Dill drew a charge in addition to bringing down six defensive rebounds. Schumacher had five boards on the defensive end of the court.
Offensively, Gorham led points with 17, while assists were headed up by Abrigo and Dill each with five.
LADY ANTLERS BOXSCORE
Tivy 46, New Braunfels Canyon 31
Tivy – 15 5 14 12 -- 46
Canyon -- 8 13 6 4 -- 31
Tivy – Solaya Gorham 8-0-1-17, Desiree Abrigo 1-0-6-8, Emma Schumacher 0-2-0-6, Riley Dill 2-0-1-5, Desire Alvarado 2-0-0-4, Kyra Wheatfall 2-0-0-4, Leilah Rodriguez 0-0-2-2
Canyon – Kennedy Maning 1-0-6-8, Emery Black 1-1-0-5, Maria Aldrich 2-0-0-4, Carlee Storm 2-0-0-4, Lindsey Molina 0-1-0-3, Eva Womack 0-1-0-3, Sorna McDaniel 0-0-2-2, Maggie McFall 0-0-1-1, Mayley McKinney 0-0-1-1
Halftime: Canyon 21, Tivy 20
Free Throws: Tivy -- 10 of 19 (52.6-percent); Canyon -- 10 of 25 (40-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Schumacher (2); Canyon – Black (1), Molina (1), Womack (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.