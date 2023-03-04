OLH hosts Atonement; dominates Heritage, Castle Hills

Our Lady of the Hills hosted San Antonio Atonement Academy in a series of tennis matches Thursday at Riverhill Country Club with a full contingent of representation.
Ben Lohmeyer and Francis Arredondo played boys’ singles.
Boys’ doubles had Arredondo and Hayden Juenke for one match and Juenke paired with Ramses Flores in another match. Flores and Johnny Pham also took the courts as a duo.
Kendra Werlein played singles, while girls’ doubles teams were Emily Engerran and Maya Mein, Sophie Mein and JoJo Arredondo, and Hailey Hoffman and Ella Farrow.
Earlier in the week, Our Lady of the Hills dominated each and every match when the Hawks and Lady Hawks hosted Fredericksburg Heritage and San Antonio Castle Hills at Riverhill Country Club Monday, Feb. 27.
Girls’ singles winners were Kendra Werlein 6-0, 6-1 versus opponents from Castle Hills, and Jo Jo Arrendondo 6-0 over one of Heritage’s players, and by the same score over Castle Hills.
Hawks singles victors were Ben Lohmeyer 6-0, 6-0 in two matches against Castle Hills athletes, and Albert Vasquez posting a final 6-3, also in play with Castle Hills.
In singles action with Heritage, Lohmeyer won 6-4 while Frances Arrendondo dominated his opponent 6-1.
Vasquez and Hayden Juenke defeated Castle Hills’ best duo 6-3 on the boys’ side.
Girls doubles wins were posted by Emily Engerran and Maya Mein 6-1 with Heritage, and Haliey Hoffman and Ellla Farrow by the same score against another Heritage pair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.