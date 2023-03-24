OLH nets wins against Geneva

Our Lady of the Hills hosted Boerne Geneva in tennis matches at Riverhill Country Club on Thursday.
Lady Hawks singles results saw Kendra Werlein winning twice by scores of 6-2 and 6-1.
Jo Jo Arrendondo lost out 2-6 in her match.
Doubles action finished with Emily Engerran and Maya Mein losing by scores of 1-6, 2-6.
Sophie Mein teamed with Ellla Farrow in one match favoring Geneva 6-1, and Farrow paired with Hailey Hoffman in another set, where the score was 6-0 in favor of Geneva.
On the boys’ side, Ben Lohmeyer and Albert Vasquez dropped sets. Lohmeyer recorded two matches.
Frances Arredondo and Hayden Junke were on the court for two doubles matches, the closest being 3-6. The duo lost their other outing 1-6.
Ramses Flores and Johnny Pham gave OLH another boys’ doubles team that played its match to 2-6, Geneva.
