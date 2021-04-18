Doubles trouble

SAN ANTONIO — Beating an arch-rival in a championship contest is one of the best moments in sports, and Tivy’s combo of Lexi Harrel and Shayna Meek experienced that thrill last week when they won the girls’ doubles title at the District 26-5A Tennis Tournament held Thursday and Friday at the Ann Marie Tennis Center.
Harrel and Meek topped longtime Interstate 10 rival Boerne Champion, 7-5, 6-3, in the doubles championship match, earning the right to represent Tivy’s program at the Class 5A Region IV Tournament to be held April 27-28 at San Antonio’s Blossom Tennis Center.
And not only did Harrel-Meek beat one tandem from Champion, they outplayed another pair of Chargers in the tournament to reach the title match. New Braunfels Canyon and Buda Johnson doubles teams were also victims.
Because they enter regional as a top seed, Harrel-Meek will have a better draw opposite another district’s lower seed. Just who that may be is still to be determined.
Harrel and Meek have been playing together three years, and this regional go-round may have been a third consecutive if not for COVID shutdowns last spring. The pair reached the regional tourney two years ago when Harrel was a sophomore and Meek a freshman. This season marks their third as a duo, and the best may be yet to come considering they have lost only three matches all year.
“Two years ago Lexi and Shayna placed second in the district behind the same two Champion girls they beat in the finals,” Tivy coach Kirk Kniffen said. “All four teams in the semifinals this year were unbelievably evenly matched. Our girls definitely came to the tournament with a chip on their shoulder and something to prove. After missing out last year, I am excited about finally seeing them get another opportunity at the playoffs.”
Meek offered a similar sentiment.
“It (last year’s cancelling) was definitely hard to accept when we realized we would not be playing, but we took the opportunity to improve our skills,” she said. “I think it’s been fun watching us grow and I just love playing with Lexi. It will be very sad for me that she is graduating.”
“Not getting to finish last season just made me want to do better, especially since we had a lot harder district this year,” Harrel said. “Just seeing the improvement we’ve made has been so much fun. We’ve played doubles ever since Shayna came to Tivy.”
Tennis may what they are known for now, but earlier in their sports careers it was about gloves and pom poms for the two Lady Antlers.
“I was a softball player and took up tennis as freshman after some of my friends invited me to play. It was fun and I enjoyed it,” Harrel said.
Meek was part of a competitive cheer squad but has been lasered on tennis for five years at this stage of her career.
“My mom was a champion high school tennis player in Harlingen, and I began developing an interest in the game when I was around 11 or 12 years old,” Meek said.
After high school, Harrel will attend Texas A&M University where she will major in Forensics and Investigative Science, but intends to maintain her passion for tennis.
“I think it (tennis) will be mostly an intramural thing for me. I really don’t have plans to play at the college level,” she said.
The success of Harrel-Meek capped a competitive run for Tivy players at the district tournament, where first round matches and some beyond went in favor of the Blue and Gold.
Alex Tran reached the finals in boys singles where he lost, and then in a playback match he was defeated which finished his season with third place in district.
Aaron Salinas and Earnest Chedzoy bowed out in the quarterfinals after a 7-5 gut-check win marked their first-round doubles match versus Champion. Salinas-Chedzoy were down 5-2 in the third set before sitting through an hour rain delay and then coming back to win five straight games to clinch.
Makayla Foster and Sara Bowers in girls’ singles both won their first rounds, but lost in the quarterfinals.
Emily Morgan and Trei Gohlke played for third as one mixed doubles team but lost and placed fourth overall. Grace Carlson and William Crain also won their first-round mixed doubles match with a third-set victory, but then lost in the quarters.
