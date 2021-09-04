Pirates struggle against TMI

The TMI Panthers used four touchdown passes and another three rushing scores to hand Center Point a 49-14 defeat on Friday night at Pirates Stadium.
After trailing 42-0 at the half, the Pirates showed some late spark to avoid being shut out, but the Panthers used short fields early to pounce and gain advantage.
Four times in the first half TMI started inside Center Point territory – once at the 16-yard line, twice at the 44 and again at the Pirates 47. By contrast, Center Point’s best starting field position in the first half was its own 28.
“TMI is really good at what they do. We have to get better at doing what we do,” said Center Point head coach Damian Van Winkle. “We showed some resiliency after halftime when we told the guys to wipe the slate clean and win the second half. We just couldn’t put things together in the first, and just didn’t execute."
Center Point’s first touchdown of the game came with 6:32 remaining in the contest when Alexis Hernandez bulled over from the 5-yard line to cap an impressive 52-yard march that was set up when Alvaro Bustamante recovered a TMI fumble with 11:54 left on the clock.
Christian Martinez booted the extra point after Hernandez’s first score and helped give the ball right back to his team with a pooch kick that was left untouched by the Panthers and was covered by Jude Hueber at TMI’s 46-yard line with 6:28 left in the game.
Hernandez finished off the series by going eight yards for six points almost three minutes later. Martinez kicked the PAT.
TMI’s scoring surge was parceled out with Alex Belluci throwing a pair of touchdowns to Warren Oliver, and one each to Jaylon Gardner and Armon Gardner, while Lance Kahl ran for a couple of touchdowns and Belluci snuck in for another. Cristobal Parra was perfect on all seven PAT kicks.
Hernandez led Center Point with 150 yards on 23 carries.
Belluci competed 15 of 21 passes, almost half (7) caught by Oliver for 168 yards.
Center Point (1-1) is on the road at Sabinal next week and is looking for redemption after the Yellowjackets shut them out last year.
“This will be a typical Sabinal team. They appear gritty, tough and physical,” said Van Winkle.
