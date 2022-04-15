CP's Villalobos, Vela, Beckerson advance to regionals

FALLS CITY – A double dose of Pirates made it out of area and will compete at the Region-IV 2A Track and Field Meet during the final week of April after doing well at the area meet held in Falls City on Wednesday.
Senior Jose Villalobos won both short sprints when he came in first in the 100 meters, and 200 meters.
Villalobos ran 10.96 in the 100 to trim more time from his District 29-2A winning performance of 11.04 and he ran 22.20 to win the 200 after being third at the district meet with 23.26.
Junior Taylor Vela battled through a respiratory issue to claim fourth in both the 3200 and 1600 meter races. Vela established a personal best 10:57 for the longer race after posting 11:07 at district.
The two will race on the track at Texas A&M Kingsville, where the regional meet is held April 29-30.
Points earned by Villalobos and Vela put Center Point in seventh place among teams from District 29-2A (CP’s league) and District 30-2A. The Pirates with 28 points, were ahead of fellow district rival Junction (20), and 30-2A teams Sabinal (18), La Pryor (7), San Antonio Stacey (3), and Charlotte (2).
Falls City of District 30-2A won the boys championship with 125 points to lead Mason (114), Goldthwaite (98), Brackett (64), Harper (47), Johnson City (32), as well as the Center Point, Junction, Sabinal, La Pryor, SA Stacey, and Charlotte.
Beckerson advances
Toree Beckerson competed in three events at the area track and field meet hosted by Falls City on Wednesday and the Center Point junior qualified to regional in two field events.
Beckerson was second in high jump, although her 4-11 height was below the 5-1 she won with at the District 29-2A meet.
In the long jump, Beckerson improved to 15-10 1/4 from 15-9 3/4 at district. The area effort gave Beckerson fourth place. She also ran the 100 meters where she was seventh (13.51).
Top four placers at area meets advance to regional that takes place Friday and Saturday, April 29-30 at Texas A&M Kingsville.
The area meet pitted Center Point’s District 9-A against qualifiers from District 30-2A.
Mason won District 29-2A and took the area title with 139 points over second place Falls City of 30-2A. The Lady Beavers had 95 points.
Harper (90), Goldthwaite (74), Junction (71), and Johnson City (45) – all from 29-2A – were in spots three through six. 30-2A teams Stacey (26), Sabinal (23), and Brackett (20) finished seven to nine, and were followed by Center Point (12), Charlotte (10), San Saba (8), and La Pryor (7).
