Spikes launch commanding sweep over Boerne Voss

Hal Peterson Middle School Spikes ran over Boerne Voss at all levels in middle school football games played Tuesday when the eighth graders took care of things at their home field and the seventh won in Boerne.
Spikes 8A
The closest contest came in the 8A game which the Spikes won 26-24 over the Voss.
Cooper Jaimes had two TDs in the game and led Spike rushers with 77 yards on seven carries. One of Jaimes’ scoring jaunts covered 35 yards, while the other was from the 5 yard line.
Wesley Miller added two touchdowns via pass receptions from quarterback Logan Spalding. Miller led all receiving for the Spikes and his scoring catches went for 77 and 47 yards, respectively. Spalding was 3-of-4 passing for 154 yards.
Connor Bloomer helped the run game with a 28-yard rush.
Defensively, the duo of Gerardo Delgadillo and Juan Caballero had eight tackles in the game and four resulted in lost yardage.
Miller had an interception, which he returned for 13 yards, Evan Batts also thefted a pass, while Brayden Hilderbran recovered a fumble to ice the game for HPMS.
The Spikes finale will come next week when they travel to Boerne North.
Spikes 8B
Quarterback Denley Landrum was 3-for-3 in completions with 51 yards in the air during the Spikes 8B team’s 38-16 victory over Boerne.
Nolan Anders, Joe Zabala and Wesley Maldonado each had a reception.
Denton Taylor had a good game running the ball and led all ball carriers with seven carries for 136 yards. He had two TD's from 77 and 19 yards, respectively.
Jacob San Miguel had 92 yards rushing with three touchdowns on the night that went for one, 50, and 19 yards. Hudson McDowell added six yards on two carries.
Landrum had an important interception late in the game to seal the win.
Christian Rodriguez was 4-of-5 kicking extra points.
Spikes 7A
On the road, the HPMS 7A team improved to 7-0 with a 32-0 win over the Voss.
TDs were scored on the ground by Kyrin Armelin going 82, 24, and 22 yards while Josh Wheatfall raced 38 yards for six points.
Jonathan Tienda kicked four PATs.
Defensive leaders were Wheatfall recording two sacks and two interceptions, and Jack Valentine having an interception.
Spikes 7B
Another shutout was turned in when the HPMS 7B team defeated Boerne Voss 54-0 and also improved to 7-0.
Noah Macias scored on a 47-yard run for the team’s first TD.
Jonathan Maya plunged over from the 3-yard line twice. Braxton Simpson threw a 10-yard TD pass to Edward Eastland, and scored himself with a 28-yard run.
Andres Olguin booted six extra points.
A defensive score resulted from Reid Sonnenberg returning an interception 72 yards and special teams managed a touchdown when Macias forced a fumble on a kickoff and scooped to score from 32 yards.
Other defensive stats showed Macias and Idris Puckett with two sacks apiece, Sonnenberg with three tackles, Charlie Eastland making a tackle for lost yards, Waylon Davila forcing a fumble, and Nick Viola taking in a fumble recovery.
