Joy tosses 'no-no', Lady Antlers sweep Day 1 of tourney
Tivy's Jordyn Joy pitched a no-hitter against Pearsall Friday during the Tivy Softball Tournament held at the City of Kerrville D-Bat Complex.

A no-hitter and a pair of shutout wins highlighted Day 1 for the Lady Antlers when they won all three games of the Tivy Softball Tournament in contests played at D-Bat Complex.

Jordyn Joy tossed the no-no against Pearsall in Tivy’s last game Friday, Feb. 24 which Tivy won 4-1. Pearsall’s unearned run came in the first inning when Tivy committed two of its three errors.

Joy finished with nine strikeouts, while walking two Mavericks. Three game totals for Joy showed her with 26 K’s for 10 2/3 innings.

Tivy’s two blankings came against Comfort 8-0 and El Paso Austin 11-0.

Millie Howerton and Shayla Roth charged up Tivy’s 24 total hits with four each on day one. Kenley Tackett and Leilani Dunn had three apiece, two hits were off the bats of Joy, Kyra Wheatfall and Nezi Chinchilla. Ryleigh Barney, Mikayla Garces, Blazie Walker, and Leilah Rodriguez all managed one hit.

Seven extra base hits were part of Tivy’s attack, led with Joy’s two homeruns. Wheatfall tripled twice, Roth once as well as having a double, and another double was from Chinchilla.

Barney and Wheatfall scored three runs when all games were done, two runs each went to Howerton, Tackett, Rodriguez, Chinchilla, Dunn, and Joy, and one apiece was contributed by Caitie Taylor and Brooke Jaeger.

Tackett, Dunn, and Joy all knocked in three RBI, Howerton and Chinchilla batted in two each, and one apiece were by Garces, Wheatfall, Roth, and Rodriguez.

Howerton’s speed accounted for three stolen bases, Dunn added two, and Taylor, Joy, Rodriguez, Tackett, and Barney all had one each as part of Tivy’s 10 thefts for the day.

Wheatfall and Rodriguez were fresh off the basketball court after helping Tivy advance three rounds deep in postseason.

“We were successful against a variety of pitching, showed our resilience, and made some good steals,” said Tivy head coach Mark Shirley.

TIVY LADY ANTLERS v PEARSALL

Tivy Softball Tournament

Friday, Feb. 24

R H E

TIVY – 1 1 0 2 x x x -- 4 6 3

PEARSALL -- 1 0 0 0 x x x -- 1 0 3

SB: Kenley Tackett, Ryleigh Barney

WP: Jordyn Joy (3 2/3 innings, K’s, 2 walks)

TIVY LADY ANTLERS v COMFORT

Tivy Softball Tournament

Friday, Feb. 24

R H E

TIVY – 2 1 5 x x x x -- 8 5 0

COMFORT -- 0 0 0 0 x x x -- 0 1 6

HR: Joy

TRIPLE: Kyra Wheatfall

DBL: Shayla Roth, Nezi Chinchilla

SB: Leilani Dunn, Caitie Taylor

WP: Joy (4 innings, 8K’s, 2 walks)

TIVY LADY ANTLERS v EL PASO AUSTIIN

Tivy Softball Tournament

Friday, Feb. 24

R H E

TIVY – 0 10 1 x x x x -- 11 13 0

EP AUSTIN -- 0 0 0 0 x x x -- 0 1 1

HR: Joy

TRIPLE: Roth, Howerton

SB: Howerton (3), Joy, Leilah Rodriguez, Leilani Dunn

WP: Joy (3 innings, 9K’s, 0 walks)

