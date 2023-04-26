Pirates end season with loss to JC

Center Point finished up its baseball season at home Monday, April 24, with a 17-4 loss against playoff-bound Johnson City.
The Pirates went 1-11 in District 28-2A and won two games overall.
“We played the full seven innings. Johnson City had us run ruled from the top of the fifth, but we kept scoring to make it a nine run deficit. They pulled in the top of the seventh. Our boys competed the entire game. We had several infield hits, and stolen bases. It was a season of learning and improvement,” said Center Point head baseball coach Mario Laque.
Derrick Dominguez, Jeremyah Vela, Leighton Johnson each had two hits and one RBI.
Dominguez had two stolen bases, and struckout two batters as the Pirates’ starting pitcher.
