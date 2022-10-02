Tivy XC racers ready for district after Boerne run

BOERNE – Cross country runners from Tivy put in their final competitive rehearsal when they raced at the Boerne ISD XC Invitational held Saturday at Boerne High School.
Next races for the Lady Antlers and Antlers will be the District 26-5A meet scheduled for Seguin’s Stracke Park on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Tivy competed in seven meets – including hosting two of its own -- to prepare for district where top three teams, and 10 individuals not attached to teams, qualify to regional.
Hannah Hood was Tivy’s highest finishing Lady Antler when placed ninth in the varsity girls 5K (3.1 miles) racing in a time of 19:59.
Gibson Dearing was 19th in 21:16.01 to just nip teammate Ainslee Gilbreath’s 21:16.64 which was 20th. Abigail Anson was 22nd (21:31), and Lorelei Neely placed 23rd (22:09) as Tivy’s scoring five.
When runners not with teams were tossed, Tivy’s team score was 80 that gave the Lady Antlers third place behind Boerne Champion (19) and Alamo Heights (41). San Antonio Churchill (110) was behind Tivy.
Emma Clayton (26th, 22:39) and Lily Chavez (28th, 23:47) gave Tivy its maximum number of runners out of 37 total entries.
Antlers in two races
The Antlers had a pair of entries in Class 5-6A varsity boys 5K and three that participated in the 1-4A division.
Hunter Evans clocked out at 17:33 for 24th in the 5-6A race that had 49 competitors.
Maddux Scogin, in the same race, was 34th in 18:02 when all entries passed the line.
In the Class 1-4A division, Santana Flores was ninth with his time being 18:39. Ryland Farhoudi placed 10th with 18:43, and Jesus Guzman was 19th with 19:36.
The Class 1-4A race had the largest number of entries at 54.
Coach comments
“Some of our runners really stepped it up. Gibby (Gibson) ran as our two instead of four or five as usually. We ran the only two true varsity boys in the 5-6A race. The rest of our guys ran in the 1A-4A varsity division to keep their confidence up,” said coach Cody Taylor.
“Maddux ran a huge PR, and Hunter was excited about his race as well The kids that have done everything to the ‘T’ are starting to feel the changes, realizing they can start a little harder than normal and won’t be spent at the end of the race. One goal was to lead through the two mile and see what happens because that way kids can learn what it feels like to go out hard and hang in there. That is the type of effort it will take to get out of district. The kids are learning, and their fitness will come a little more each year,” Taylor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.