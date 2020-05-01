Spotlight on Lady Antler softball

Tivy’s Lady Antlers softball team still had a ways to go when things were derailed by 2020’s coronavirus situation a few weeks ago, and they were among 1,062 high schools across the state that found themselves looking outside on seasons that may – or may not – resume this year.
It appeared Tivy had just turned the corner in light of a two-game win-streak that had put the Lady Antlers in the plus side at 3-2 in 26-5A action after rough patches that seemed to be compromising efforts at repeating as district champions. The 2019 team won Tivy’s first outright district title in a decade.
Jeremy Hickman was head coach of that title team, and indicated that from what he has learned, Tivy implemented softball into the athletic program in 1996.
That sounds timely since the University Interscholastic League did not officially began sanctioning state tournament play until shortly after sometime in 1993. On a related note, this writer can attest the time frame is logical since when yours truly arrived at nearby Comfort back in 1998, the school district organized its own program in time for the 1999 season, and old coach got to assist with the sport since lack of coaching bodies predicated such.
According to the UIL’s official publication the “Leaguer” from September 1992, schools that did play softball did not conclude to a state championship.
But after a survey was sent out later that same year, UIL recommendation was that to prepare for 1993’s spring season to be resolved with a state tourney. Unfortunately, UIL archives only harken back to 2010-2011 season tourney information.
Now back to the number 1,062, which represents the number of teams in Texas at the high school level for the 2020-season-in-limbo.
According to MaxPreps the breakdown shows 234 Class 5A schools, which includes Tivy; 230 in 6A; 175 in 4A; 192 in 3A; and 231 Class 2A schools, although that number is somewhat manipulated due to there being some schools that are considered 1A in enrollment.
Since there are not enough 1A enrollment schools to be evenly distributed among their own districts in most cases, those schools are usually aligned in nearby 2A districts, play the allotted schedule, and then are bracketed into a 1A playoff division. Under that scenario, a school might go winless in district, but still qualify for postseason if it happens to be 1A while remaining district members are 2A
History beckons
According to athleticscholarshps.net, and britannica.com, softball did not have its origins derived from baseball. Instead it can look at football as its springboard.
Both websites credit the sport’s first game dating back to Thanksgiving Day of 1887, when several alumni sat in the Chicago, Ill. Farragut Boat Club, anxiously awaiting the outcome of the Yale-versus-Harvard football game. When Yale was announced as winner, a Yale alumnus playfully threw a boxing glove at a Harvard supporter.
The Harvard fan swung at the balled-up glove with a stick, and the rest of the group looked on with interest. George Hancock, a reporter for the Chicago Board of Trade, jokingly called out, “Play ball!” and the first softball game commenced with the football fans using the boxing glove as a ball and a broom handle in place of a bat.
Due to the initial excitement surrounding the game, the Farragut Boat Club decided to officially devise their own set of rules, and the game quickly leaked to outsiders in Chicago and, eventually, throughout the rest of the Midwestern U.S., and eventually the rest of the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.