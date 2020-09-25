Lady Spikes 7A team takes only win against Voss

The Lady Spikes 7A team was the lone winner among four volleyball matches Hal Peterson Middle School played on Thursday against Boerne Voss.
HPMS 7A won by set scores of 19-25, 25-22, 27-25. Leighton Hale led the way with 13 points from the serve line.
Adelin Kincaid served up for 9 points. Anna Canty added 6. Avery Earl pitched in 5. Rowen Garcia recorded 4 pints and Leila Rodriguez tossed up 3.
Lady Spikes 7B
Scores only were reported for the HPMS 7B team, which lost in two sets by scores of 21-25, 14-25.
Lady Spikes 8A
The Lady Spikes 8A team fell 3-0 to Voss by set scores of 23-25, 26-24, 18-25.
Judah Davis was high server with 13 points.
Madellyn Fiedler pointed 8, with six aces and also had four assists. Hollie Lehmann led in digs with 14.
Also chipping in from the service line were Reelyn Andreas, Kyra Wheatfall and Olivia Bernhard.
Blocks were credited to Myah Rivera and Victoria Way and Katelyn Holland made half a dozen digs.
Lady Spikes 8B
In the Lady Spikes 8B match, HPMS lost 25-21, 14-25, 13-25.
Top server was Addy Garcia with 8 points, including five aces.
Other service points came from Leilani Dunn, Allie Cahela, Graciella Castillo and Corbyn Loftin. Loftin also made six digs.
Kiersten Ortiz, Lauren Jones, Mia Rodriguez, and Kacey Luzius combined for another 13 digs on the stat sheet.
The Lady Spikes will take on Medina Valley on Thursday, with the eighth grade teams hosting and the seventh graders on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.