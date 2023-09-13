Tivy Tennis edged by Smithson Valley

SPRING BRANCH – Tivy team tennis fell to 1-1 in District 26-5A, but fought all the way in being edged 10-8 by Smithson Valley on Tuesday, Sep.12.
“The kids played great matches that came down to the end after we were tied 8-all. Losing a girls and boys singles back to back gave Smithson Valley the win,” said Tivy head coach Kirk Kniffen.
Tivy dominated doubles with four wins, and another four happened in girls’ singles. Tivy was also dealt a couple of heartbreaking three-set losses on the girls’ side.
Girls’ doubles winner were Carlee Wren/Emerson White 6-1, 6-3; Cameron Baker/Angelina Rivas 6-4, 6-2; and Ariel Green/Kendall Gregory 3-6, 6-3, 10-7.
Hattie Ahrens and Micah Garrett went three sets to win mixed doubles.
Baker, and White won three sets for girls’ singles, and straight set successes came from Green 6-1, 6-2, and Wren 6-0, 6-0.
Rivas, and Gregory pushed their opponents to three sets before coming up short.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.