Tivy closed out a solid run through the District 26-5A girls’ basketball race when the Lady Antlers resoundingly defeated San Antonio Veterans Memorial 74-24 Tuesday in what was also the final homecourt appearance for five Tivy seniors.
The fact that it marked the last time Riley Dill, Desiree Abrigo, My Tran Dang, Jacie Wright and Julie Pena took the floor, however, is not the conclusion of careers or the season for Tivy.
he win capped Tivy’s district record at 10-4 which was good for third place, overall to 20-7, and pushed the Lady Antlers into postseason on a roll. Tivy faces off against Leander Glenn from 25-5A on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. in Dripping Springs.
After having dispatched the Patriots by 40 (76-36) on the road during the first round of league play, Tivy once again controlled the tempo in the rematch by taking a 16-point lead after one quarter. The margin was 39-7 at halftime, and 11 Lady Antlers contributed to the scoring.
Riley Dill topped out with 14 points and led defensively with six steals.
Sophomore Kyra Wheatfall had 13 points that included all three of Tivy’s made three-pointers. Junior Solaya Gorham added 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Abrigo chipped in seven points, Tran Dang made six as did freshmen Leilah Rodriguez and Desire Alvarado. Alvarado was strong on the boards where she had nine rebounds, seven of which were offensive types.
Wright had four points, Pena two, and sophomores Emma Schumacher and Addie Kincaid also managed two each.
Sophomore Maddie Fielder did not score, but set up several baskets via her team-leading five assists.
The seniors and head coach Christy Dill summed up their thoughts afterwards, and reflected on what transpired to allow them to savor the moment.
"I felt all the memories of all the games, and all we have done as a team to earn this spot," said Abrigo.
"I am just thankful for everyone on this team, and playing my senior year has been great because of everyone's support," Wright said.
"Knowing it was our last game at home made me feel a little sad because we are like a family, and we were on the court together," said Pena.
"I love this team, and tonight was bittersweet because at some point it will be time to move on, Tran Dang said."
"Knowing it was the last time being coached by my mom on our home court is a sweet memory," said Riley Dill.
"We have had ups and downs this season. The downs were growing pains, and I feel like we have learned from the lows. I enjoy this group and being around them. They are very supportive of each other. When we win we celebrate and move on. When we lose, we get back to work. We don't have time to sit around and have pity parties. As for the seniors, their legacy will be that they knew and accepted their roles. They work well with our younger players and are a very inclusive group," said coach Dill.
LADY ANTLERS v SA VETERANS MEMORIAL
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Tivy 74, SAVM 24
Tivy – 19 20 22 13 -- 74
SAVM -- 3 4 9 8 -- 24
Tivy – Riley Dill 6-0-2-14, Kyra Wheatfall 2-3-0-13, Solaya Gorham 6-0-0-12, Desiree Abrigo 2-0-3-7, My Tran Dang 3-0-0-6, Desire Alvarado 3-0-0-6, Leilah Rodriguez 3-0-0-6, Jacie Wright 2-0-0-4, Emma Schumacher 0-0-2-2, Addie Kincaid 1-0-0-2, Julie Pena 1-0-0-2
SAVM – Rodriguez 0-1-5-8, Jackson 2-0-0-4, Ghalston 2-0-0-4, Lenmar 1-0-1-3, Watson 0-1-0-3, Brinson 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Tivy 39, SAVM 7
Free Throws: Tivy – 7 of 12 (58.3-percent); SAVM – 6 of 13 (46.1-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Wheatfall (3); SAVM – Watson (1)
