Hawks earn second place in home tourney

An intense and determined bunch of Hawks battled Bulverde Bracken Christian all the way to the wall before falling 49-44 Tuesday in the championship game at the Hawks Winter Classic Basketball Tournament.
It marked the second time the two TAPPS heavyweights matched up and the Warriors have won both on OLH’s home floor. Bracken Christian beat OLH 61-53 earlier in the season, which dropped the Hawks to 1-4 at that point.
OLH has now gone 8-3 since that first setback, and despite coming up short again OLH head coach Stuart Schultz was upbeat about how his team is trending.
“We did some good things and played hard and with some energy,” said coach Schultz. “The main thing is getting back in shape and cutting down on errors, plus we need more consistency and need to take more chances, especially defensively,” said coach Schultz. “But our biggest weakness is still offensive rebounding. We are too much one and done."
The Hawks jumped in front, 8-3, behind four steals that translated into easy baskets from Austin McDorman, Daniel Schultz, and Treves Hyde in the first quarter. Thefts were registered by McDorman, Michael Barraza and Sam Ibarra.
McDorman wound up as OLH’s leading scorer with 13 points. Schultz and Ibarra both finished with nine. Hyde added eight. Jacob Mein posted four points and Barraza sank a free throw.
A late three-pointer and regulation field goal by the Warriors had the score tied 8-8 when second period action began and the Warriors hit five more treys that helped them take a 27-19 lead into the locker room.
Defensive pressure limited Bracken Christian to six third quarter points, which allowed the Hawks to get within one, at 33-32, as the fourth quarter got underway and Daniel Schultz’ final bucket with 4:06 knotted the score 38-38.
Bracken Christian’s final three-pointer came with 1:09 remaining, punctuating a 7-0 rally by the Warriors that gave them a 45-38 lead. Hyde and McDorman bucketed in the last 19 seconds.
OLH owned tourney wins over San Antonio Legacy and Round Rock Christian Academy (RRCA). Bracken Christian beat the same teams to set up the championship tilt. RRCA won consolation over San Antonio Legacy.
Day 1
Our Lady of the Hills posted two wins, scoring over 80 points in both victories Monday in opening games of the Hawks Winter Classic Basketball Tournament.
The Hawks overcame a flurry of three-pointers by Round Rock Christian Academy (RRCA) and held back the Crusaders 86-73 to make it two wins over the Williamson County squad. The Hawks bested the Crusaders 73-50 in an earlier matchup this season.
OLH trailed 24-21 after the first quarter when the Crusaders busted out half a dozen of their 15 treys for the game. The Crusaders, however, went dry in the second period when they got three long distance shots for the bulk of their 16 points in the quarter, compared to OLH, which rang up 23 more markers to lead 44-40 at halftime.
Ibarra, Hyde, Dallen Herndon, Mein, Thomas Taylor, McDorman and Daniel Schultz sparked the Hawks in front, and moved OLH’s advantage to as many as 23 points on two occasions in the third quarter when OLH limited the Crusaders to seven points. RRCA hit only one trey in the period that allowed OLH to take a 67-47 lead into the final eight minutes.
One more Crusader bomb trimmed OLH’s lead to nine with 3:20 remaining in the fourth before Barraza and Jacob Peak chipped in buckets, along with Ibarra and Hyde, to secure the win and send the Hawks to their eighth win of the season.
Ibarra had 20 points to lead the Hawks. Schultz had 19, Hyde and McDorman 16 apiece, and OLH received contributions from Barraza at six, Mein with three, and Thomas Taylor, Herndon and Peak at two each.
“Offensively, things start with Ibarra who is our point guard and ‘quarterback’ on the floor, but there is not one superstar for this team,” said Coach Schultz said. “You could tell we were out of shape after being off for a few days during the holiday, but playing back to back games like we did will help get us back quickly. We just have to play through some things."
Before the slight tussle with RRCA, the Hawks easily sheared the Rams from San Antonio Legacy, posting an 82-32 decision.
Six Hawks went for 10-plus points, led by Schultz’s 14.
Ibarra, Taylor and McDorman all had 12 each, and Hyde had 11, Peak and Herndon managed seven apiece, Mein five, and Barraza two.
OLH controlled the lead from the outset, and although Legacy stayed close, 16-10, in the first and the Hawks flew away in the second when they outscored the Rams 31-5.
Included in the second quarter blitz was a 27-0 run by OLH over the final 5:29 in the quarter enroute to lead 47-15 at break. Another surge of 15-0 during four minutes of the third period helped take OLH to the fourth leading 73-26.
OLH (8-7 overall) gets back on the court Tuesday, Jan. 4 hosting SA Legacy in the first of a four-game home stand at Callioux Gymnasium. Giddings Lonestar provides OLH’s district opener Friday, Jan. 14.
OLH HAWKS v BRACKEN CHRISTIAN– DEC. 28
OLH 8 11 13 12 (44)
BRACKEN 8 19 6 16 (49)
OLH Austin McDorman 5-1-0-13, Daniel Schultz 4-0-1-9, Sam Ibarra 2-1-2-9, Treves Hyde 4-0-0-8, Jacob Mein 2-0-0-4, Michael Barraza 0-0-1-1
BRACKEN C. Marquez 2-3-2-15, D. Merz 4-1-2-13, N. Herring 4-1-1-12, H. Cox 0-2-0-6, C. Wheelock 0-1-0-3,
Halftime: Bracken 27, OLH 19
3 Pointers: OLH Ibarra (1), McDorman (1); Bracken Marquez (3), Cox (2), Wheelock (1), Merz (1), Herring (1)
FT’s: OLH 8-4 (50-percent), Bracken 7-5 (71.4-percent)
OLH v ROUND ROCK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY – DEC 27
OLH 21 23 23 19 (86)
RRCA 24 16 7 26 (73)
OLH Sam Ibarra 7-2-0-20, Daniel Schultz 9-0-1-19, Austin McDorman 7-0-2-16, Treves Hyde 7-0-2-16, Michael Barraza 2-0-2-6, Jacob Mein 0-0-3-3, Thomas Taylor 1-0-0-2, Jacob Peak 1-0-0-2, Dallen Herndon 1-0-0-2
RRCA McFarland 6-1-2-17, Owens 1-4-0-14, Chaiken 1-3-2-13, Castro 2-2-0-10, Boring 0-2-0-6, Hackshaw 1-1-0-5, Withey 0-1-0-3, Winkler 0-1-0-3, Clark 1-0-0-2
Halftime: OLH 44, RRCA 40
3 Pointers: OLH Ibarra (2; RRCA Owens (4), Chaiken (3), Boring (2), Castro (2), McFarland (1), Winkler (1), Withey (1), Hackshaw (1),
FT’s: OLH 19-10 (52.6-percent), RRCA 6-4 (66,6-percent)
OLH v SA LEGACY – DEC 27
OLH 16 31 26 9 (82)
LEGACY 10 5 11 6 (32)
OLH Daniel Schultz 6-0-2-14, Sam Ibarra 4-1-1-12, Austin McDorman 6-0-0-12, Thomas Taylor 1-3-1-12, Treves Hyde 5-0-1-11, Jacob Peak 3-0-1-7, Dallen Herndon 2-1-0-7, Jacob Mein 2-0-1-5, Michael Barraza 1-0-0-2
Halftime: OLH 47, LEGACY 15
3 Pointers: OLH Taylor (3), Ibarra (1), Herndon (1), Peak (1)
FT’s: OLH 12-5 (41.6-percent), LEGACY 14-8 (57.1-percent)
