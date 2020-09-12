HARPER – There were no team awards given at the first cross country meet of the year in which Peterson Middle School competed at, but based on medalists it is a good bet to believe the Lady Spikes and Spikes would have come home with plenty of team honors.
At Harper’s middle school meet held Saturday the top 25 runners in each division earned a medal. All Peterson runners won hardware for their efforts at two miles which is the distance for all non-high schoolers.
Places and times for the seventh grade girls were Gabriela Lara (5th, 15:22); Adelyn Kincaid (6th, 15:31); Leilah Rodriguez (8th, 15:40); Ryleigh Barney (9th, 15:41); Presley Martin (10th, 15:48); Ainslee Gilbreath (11th, 15:52); and Coryn Bond (13th, 17:13).
Seventh boys results showed Logan Larranaga (3rd, 14:11); Hunter Evans (4th, 14:13); Easton Brown (5th, 14:15); Jack Bowers (7th, 15:06); Xavier Montalvo (8th, 15:18); Dillon Poer (9th,15:31); and Jordan Rief (10th, 15:33).
For the eighth girls the order of finish was Abigail Anson (4th, 14:17); Madellyne Fieldler (6th, 14:22); Katelyn Holland (9th, 15:31) Evie Garrett (10th, 15:32); Shaila Pueblo (19th, 16:36); Rowyn Bowlby (22nd, 16:53); and Samara Gehrels (23rd, 16:57)
Spikes doing well in the eighth boys’ race were Ryland Farhoudi (1st, 12:48); Cade Jones (3rd, 13:06); Carson Jones (5th, 13:11); Jose Carranza (9th, 13:41); Taylor Lidiak (12th, 14:01); David Guerra (13th, 14:11); and Miles Jordan (14th, 14:12).
Next races for Peterson runners will be Saturday, Sept. 19 at Ingram.
