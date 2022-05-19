Simpson finishes 17th at state golf tournament

GEORGETOWN -- Raleygh Simpson made the most of her second consecutive trip to the Class 5A UIL State Girls Golf Tournament by finishing tied for 17th and improving one shot from last year’s initial competition at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.
Simpson’s two-day total was 157 based on rounds of 82-75 Monday and Tuesday. Par for the course is 72.
“The first day I felt I played pretty well, but had some unfortunate breaks. On the second day, I attacked the course more aggressively and gave myself more birdie opportunities,” said Simpson.
Simpson, a sophomore, was District 26-5A’s fifth highest finisher at the tournament where she was behind a trio off Alamo Heights’ ‘Blue’ team, and one from Heights’ ‘Gold’ team.
Simpson was 33rd last year after shooting rounds of 84 and 74 for 158.
“I was really proud of the way she came back day two and fought. Raleygh is a hard nosed competitor who just doesn't back down. She improved from last year and will do so again next year,” said Tivy head golf coach Wes Hale.
Julia Vollmer, representing for the ‘Blue’ team placed runnerup with 141, and the team also finished second when its score of 601 was one behind Austin Anderson. Heights’ ‘Gold’ team wound up third.
