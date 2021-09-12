Lady Pirates taken down SA Stacey

SAN ANTONIO – Center Point ran its match win streak to three when the Lady Pirates defeated San Antonio Stacey in three sets on Friday, 25-15, 25-17, 25-23, in 29-2A volleyball action.
Center Point went to 2-0 for early league matches, and 6-13 overall.
Kortney Carmouche laid down seven kills and Iris Lozano made six.
Kaylee Blackledge did most of the setting up shots with her 11 assists, and had nine digs and four aces.
Six disg apiece were registered by Victoria Beckerson, Carmouche, and Lozano.
Lozano blocked a pair of balls, managed two aces, and Jasmine Carlos served a pair of aces as well.
“It wasn't our best performance. We're still trying to clean up the messy game play and working on fewer missed serves,” said head coach Lovey Ortiz.
After hosting SA Lee on Tuesday, Center Point heads to Johnson City on Friday
