Lady Antlers take second district win over SAVM

The Lady Antlers won their second District 26-5A volleyball match by big margins, 25-14, 25-9, 25-9, Tuesday night against San Antonio Veterans Memorial.
Tivy moved to 2-0 in district and the victory over the Lady Patriots was the team’s 17th overall.
“They (Veterans) kept fighting and started on fire in the first set. They were digging everything we hit, but our offense is finally starting to mature and our ball control is getting better,” said head coach Stephanie Coates.
Veterans Memorial took advantage of several Tivy serving and hitting errors early in the first set and was up 11-7 before Tivy broke serve, making put the score at 11-8.
Tyler Elkins held serve for Tivy and rattled off 10 points which put the Lady Antlers up 18-11. Helping aid the rally were blocks from Hailey Davis and kills by Ally Scheidle. Davis was at the service line for the final three points.
Elkins again ripped off 10 consecutive service points in Set 2, taking Tivy in front 23-7. Middle domination by Davis and Taylor Kubacak, combined with outside hitting from Stella Hendricks to powered the Lady Antlers past the Veterans Memorial.
The Lady Patriots were blitzed for 11 straight service points by Kubacak to begin Set 3 at an 11-0 deficit before a Tivy hit went out of bounds. Scheidle finished by serving seven more points to close out the match.
Scheidle’s match totals showed her with 13 kills, three service aces and 20 digs.
Kubacak and Elkins also aced three serves, while Kubacak assisted 21 times, had one block six digs and six kills.
Davis had two blocks and, according to her coach, “is a real enforcer.” She chipped in three kills and three digs.
Additional kill shots showed up with 10 by Stella Hendricks and one by Allie Finch. Hendricks came up with four digs.
More assists came from Karlyn Dyal at 10 and Elkins with two. Elkins kept plays alive with 17 digs. Dyal made a pair of digs.
Seven more digs were credited between Emma Miller (5) and Grace Copeland (2).
The Lady Antlers will continue loop play on Friday, when they travel to Kyle to take on Hays Lehman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.