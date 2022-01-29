Pirates edged by Harper

One bad stretch was all it took for Center Point to fall against visiting Harper, 68-63, on Friday at Pirates Gym in another District 29-2A boys’ basketball game.
“The second quarter was the difference,” said Center Point head coach Cory Nichols.
Both teams finished the first quarter tied 12-12, the Pirates owned the third quartrer by five points, while the fourth was another deadlock, and that was all wrapped around the second quarter when the Longhorns drove themselves to a 10-point advantage, 22-12.
The loss negated some strong efforts by Nick Zuercher, Christian Martinez, Logan Burley and Alvaro Bustamante.
Zuercher led Pirates’ scoring with 19 points 16 rebounds. Martinez had 16 points, with three three-pointers among his totals. Burley chipped in 11 points. Bustamante hauled in 10 defensive rebounds.
Derrick Dominguez recorded eight points. Nick Davidson added four. Alexis Hernandez finished with three, while Bustamante posted two in the scoring column.
Center Point (3-17, 1-7) had 40 boards of which 34 were defensive types.
The Pirates will host San Saba Tuesday and Junction on Friday.
CENTER POINT v HARPER – JAN 28
CENTER POINT 12 12 20 19 (63)
HARPER 12 22 15 19 (68)
CENTER POINT Nick Zuercher 8-0-3-19, Christian Martinez 2-3-3-16, Logan Burley 5-0-1-11, Derrick Dominguez 3-0-2-8, Nick Davidson 2-0-0-4, Alexis Hernandez 1-0-1-3, Alvaro Bustamante 1-0-0-2,
Halftime: Harper 34, Center Point 24
FT’s: Center Point 17-10 (58.8-percent)
3’s: Center Point Martinez (3),
