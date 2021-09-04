Tivy frosh, JV edged by F'burg

Tivy’s sub-varsity football teams lost some hard-fought home games played Thursday at Antler Stadium against Fredericksburg.
The junior varsity was edged out 27-19.
Adian Varwig had 125-yards rushing with two touchdowns and Cayden Brown hauled in a 25-yard touchdown reception from Julian Rhodes.
Conner Barbo had two interceptions and Gavin Garcia had one. Eric Tenery led the team in tackles.
Tivy’s Freshmen A team lost 20-14.
Cade Jones threw one touchdown pass to brother Carson that went for 13-yards and Wiley Landrum’s PAT put Tivy in front 7-0 in the first quarter.
Domynik Vasquez keyed a second quarter drive with runs of 10 and 38 yards, with the touchdown produced by Cade Jones off a 12-yard run. Landrum again nailed the point after kick.
Landon Likin intercepted a screen pass that kept things tied at 14-14, but the Billies snuck across one last touchdown to account for the final.
There was a 26-play B-game ‘5th” quarter that followed the Freshmen A contest, with no score reported.
Upcoming games have the JV hosting Killeen Shoemaker this Thursday, while the freshmen travel to Shoemaker.
