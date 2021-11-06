Pirates end season with loss to Brackett

Some solid defensive stands in the second half were not quite enough for the Pirates to stave off Brackett, which beat Center Point 18-12 in Friday’s football finale for the two District 14-2A Division-I teams.
The Tigers’ victory left Center Point 2-8 for the year and 0-5 in district, while Brackett finished 3-7, 1-4.
Both sides traded scores in each of the first two quarters, with the Pirates drawing first blood with 5:55 left in the opening period when Logan Burley hit Derrick Dominguez for 38 yards into the endzone. The attempt for two points failed, leaving Center Point up 6-0.
Burley and the Pirates had a season high 208 passing yards when Burley completed 10 of 25. Dominguez caught four for 127 yards.
Tyler Borderlon put Brackett on the board when he ran back a blocked field goal attempt 69 yards with 3:44 in the first quarter which tied the score. The Tigers also went for two and could not convert.
In the second quarter Brackett took the lead, 12-6, when Marques Hernandez ran seven yards with 6:16 before half. Another two point try failed.
Center Point knotted the score 12-12 with only 22 seconds remaining in the first half when Austin Lyman hauled in a 26-yard pass from Burley. Failure to convert PATs continued when the Pirates miscued on the try for two.
The Tigers intercepted Burley early in the third quarter and used the turnover to notch their winning touchdown with 8:50 of the period remaining when Marques Hernandez scored. One more two-point attempt was unsuccessful.
Pirate Clayton Thomas returned the theft favor later in the fourth quarter when he stepped in front of pass and set up Center Point at its own 13-yard line with 8:54 left in the game.
The Pirates utilized rushes by Alexis Hernandez, a pass completion to Alvaro Bustamante, and a roughing the passer penalty to move 30 yards to the Pirates’ 43 before Burley came up short on a fourth down run.
Brackett moved to Center Point’s 19-yard line and Steven Arreola thwarted a possible touchdown when he pounced on a loose football that gave the Pirates’ offense possession at the 24 yard line.
Burley completed passes of 17 and 24 yards to Jaron Cooper and Thomas, respectively, which had the Pirates pushing to the end zone until Brackett’s defense intercepted the ball with 2:22 remaining in the game.
Burley, Lyman, Bustamante, Arreola and Jake Laque are seniors who suited up for the final time. Burley finished the year completing 20 of 80 passes for 331 yards. Lyman caught two for 39 yards and had two sacks while playing defense. Bustamante rushed for 398 yards and averaged 29.6 yards per punt. Arreola is the team’s leading tackler who averaged 5 1/2 per game, including tops on the team with tackles for losses (TFL) and he ended the year with two fumble recoveries. Laque labored on the offensive and defensive lines and finished second in TFL with over 3 1/2.
Dominguez caught six of Burley’s completions for the season worth 209 yards. Alexis Hernandez is a junior who led the team in rushing yards with 668. Thomas, a sophomore, led the team in interceptions. Cooper is another sophomore who began the season specializing on the defensive side of the ball, but was pressed into being a receiver where he responded with four catches in the finale.
“We really have a genuine desire to succeed and win, but it’s a process right now,” said first year Pirates head coach Damian Van Winkle ,who played on some of Center Point’s playoff teams in the 1990s.
“We suited up 21 guys in the final game and we needed everyone. I’m proud of each one of our players. They hardly left the field,” said Van Winkle. “There was a revolving door of personnel due to injuries and other things which hurt our continuity. We had things in place to execute, and something would happen where we would lose one or more players."
Looking forward to year two under his tutelage, Van Winkle indicated a strong offseason is imminent.
“First and foremost, we have to get it in our minds that we have to work. And we need to learn to play faster,” said Van Winkle.
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Center Point 6 6 0 0 -- 12
Brackett 6 6 6 0 -- 18
TEAM STATISTICS
CP BRACKETT
First downs 13 12
Rushing Plays 25 30
Rushing Yards 58 113
Passing Attempts 25 10
Pass Completions/Int 10/2 4/1
Passing Yards 208 74
Fumbles/Lost 0/0 2/2
Punts 4 3
Punt Avg. 33.7 36.3
Penalties/Yds 6/25 3/30
SCORING:
1st Qtr: 5:55 CP: Derrick Dominguez 38-yd pass from Logan Burley, 2-pt try failed; 3:44 B: Tyler Borderlon 69-yd run with blocked FG attempt, 2-pt try failed.
2nd Qtr: 6:16 B: Marques Hernandez 7-yd run, 2-pt try failed; 0:22 CP: Austin Lyman 26-yd pass from Burley, 2-pt try failed
3rd Qtr: 8:50 B: Marques Hernandez 4yd run, 2-pt try failed
CP Stat Leaders:
Rushing: Alexis Hernandez 8 attp/50 yds; Austin Lyman 1 attpt/6 yds; Logan Burley 4 attpt/ 4 yds; Alvaro Bustamante 5 attp/1 yd; Fernando Rivera 1 attpt/minus 3 yds
Passing: Burley 25 attp/10 comp/208 yds/2 TDs/2 Int
Receiving: Jaron Cooper 4 ctch/35 yds; Derrick Dominguez 4 ctch/127 yds/1 TD; Lyman 1 ctch/26 yds/ 1TD; Bustamante 1 ctch/ 9 yds
BRACKETT Stat Leaders:
Rushing: Avion Jasso 21 attp/98 yds; Marques Hernandez 8 attp/7 yds; Jose Castillo 1 attp/8 yds
Passing: Marques Hernandez 10 attp/4 comp/1 Int
Receiving: Tyler Borderlon 4 ctch/74 yds
