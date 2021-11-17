Antlers tame Mustangs with 91-34 win

Tivy tamed the Marble Falls Mustangs 91-34 in boys’ non-district basketball action Tuesday night at Antler Gym to move to 2-0 with a second dominant performance before the home fans.
In posting their second consecutive 90-plus points game, the Antlers used every available player on the roster.
“We have some returners, but we have to develop depth and get some of non-varsity guys some experience,” said Tivy head coach Joe Davis.
Returning veteran Jaden Frausto popped the nets for 23 points, including five three-pointers. Three of those long-rangers came in the first quarter when Tivy built a 19-10 lead.
Frausto and veterans Quentin Vega and Seth Hendricks directed Tivy’s second quarter blitz that saw the Antlers saddle the Mustangs 34-11 enroute to leading 52-21 at halftime.
Frausto showed he is more than a bomber based on a driving layup and pullup jumper in the period, plus several assists to players in their first varsity seasons. Hendricks hit a trey and dished off a steal to Vega for one of his three buckets before halftime. Vega also had a tip-in of a miss and finished with eight points.
Cade Braaten, Mason Carlile, Hudson Freedle, Mekhi Frazier and Jaxson Kincaid are all in their first varsity seasons and finished the period. Kincaid and Frazier wound up in double digits with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Braaten, Carlile, Freedle Frazier and Kincaid were all responsible for six of Tivy’s dozen three-pointers. Braaten had two.
“We have some selfless young men on this team, and the boxscore is evidence of that,” said Davis.
Tivy’s next several games are expected to test the Antlers when they travel to San Antonio for games at the SA Harlandale Tournament where Tivy is part of Pool-A along with the host school an SA Highlands.
Other teams involved are SA schools McCollum, Central Catholic, South San, Burbank, Jay, Memorial, as well as Del Rio and Corpus Christi Flour Bluff.
ANTLERS VARSITY BOXSCORE v MARBLE FALLS
TIVY 19 33 24 15 (91)
MARBLE FALLS 10 11 5 8 (34)
TIVY (91) Jaden Frausto 3-5-2-23, Jaxson Kincaid 2-2-1-11, Mekhi Frazier 3-1-1-10, Quentin Vega 4-0-0-8, Cade Braaten 2-1-1-8, Mason Carlile 2-1-0-7, Luke Johnston 3-0-0-6, Hudson Freedle 1-1-0-5, Seth Hendricks 1-1-0-5, Braylon Ayala 2-0-0-4, Jake Layton 0-0-2-2, Clayton Folletti 1-0-0-2
MARBLE FALLS (34) Miller 3-1-4-13, DeLeon 1-1-3-8, Adams 0-1-2-5, Terrell 2-0-1-5, Allen 0-1-0-3
Halftime: Tivy 52, Marble Falls 21
3 Pointers: Tivy Frausto (5), Kincaid (2), Carlile (1), Freedle (1), Hendricks (1), Frazier (1), Braaten (1); Marble Falls Miller (1), DeLeon (1), Allen (1), Adams (1)
FT’s: Tivy 9-5 (55.5-percent), Marble Falls 21-10 (47.6-percent)
