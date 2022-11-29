A night of firsts for OLH, CP soccer

It was a night of firsts when local schools Our Lady of the Hills and Center Point met on the pitch at the Kerrville Soccer Complex, notably because it marked the debut of Center Point’s first-ever school sanctioned soccer squad.
The match, which ended in a 0-0 draw, also marked OLH’s first home outing of the season after an opening 6-0 loss to San Antonio Christian on the road.
Each side showed decent ball movement up and down the field, but timely defense at mid-field and at the net trumped goal-making.
Center Point coaches Anthony Peralta and Lovey Ortiz were very pleased with what they observed, as was OLH head coach Bishop Wood.
“This was an awesome start. I’m very proud of how we played for the first time being together. We only had six practices before this match. We have some tweaking to do, but we should be good moving forward. Mauricio Gallegos and Saul Gonzalez did well at striker and midfield for us,” said Peralta.
Center Point’s roster consisted of 12 Pirates and 13 Lady Pirates suiting up against OLH which has a coed team for the second straight year. OLH’s roster consisted of four freshmen, two sophomores, two juniors, and five seniors. That list broke down into 10 Hawks and three Lady Hawks.
“I thought the girls held their own versus the boys, and we look forward to putting a team of girls-only on the field soon,” Ortiz said. “Jazmine Gonzalez and Maria Diaz have solid potential,” said Ortiz.
“We played with great effort. The talent is there,” said Center Point Athletic Director Mario Laque who was on hand to watch.
For OLH, Wood cited Faviel Rodelo and Jess Mendiola as key performers.
“Faviel was good defensively, and Jess started at mid-field forward where she had a couple of opportunities,” said Wood. “I feel like we did a lot better job communicating as a team. We still need to get better at our touches when we get the chance but overall, we showed improvement."
OLH has two home matches lined up starting with Concordia on Monday, Dec. 1, followed with a Thursday affair against Harmony School.
After traveling to Boerne Geneva on Thursday, Center Point is off until Dec. 12 when both its trams travel to face Liberty Hill (girls) and Marble Falls (boys).
