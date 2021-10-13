Lady Antler JV, frosh lose to Cornerstone

The Lady Antler sub-varsity teams fell to visiting Cornerstone Christian Tuesday night in non-district action at Antler Gym.
Junior Varsity
The junior varsity team fell to the Lady Warriors in two sets by scores of 14-25, 15-25.
Ariana Munerlyn and Solaya Gorham recorded one kill each. Maddie McDaniel was digs leader with seven. Hattie Ahrens pitched in two assists, while Cameron Sibert and Munerlyn served an ace apiece.
Freshmen
Cornerstone came out on top of the freshmen match, winning in three sets by scores of 18-25, 25-15, 19-25.
Stat toppers were Madellyn Fiedler with five kills and 16 assists; Judah Davis with 19 kills and three aces; Livy Bernhard with three aces and 13 assists; and Myah Rivera with three kills and one block.
