Lady Antlers hold off Canyon win, record 1-1 tie

The Lady Antlers’ soccer team rallied in the second half to play spoiler against New Braunfels Canyon when Tivy recorded a 1-1 tie in District 26-5A play Friday at Antler Stadium.
Pilar Garcia scored the tying goal with an assist from Ashley Cale.
Canyon’s first half goal was contested as a handball infraction, but eventually allowed. In the opinion of the officials there was no deliberate touching of the ball with hands or arms that helped along the goal.
Canyon did not pick up any points in the standings due to the tie after entering the match tied for fourth place, which is the final playoff berth available.
The contested score did little to take away from Taylor McCrory’s efforts at goal where she made 10 saves and her efforts were part of a bigger positive picture, according to Tivy head coach Marty Garcia.
“Taylor came to us from New Mexico and had ankle issue when she came out for the team. She became our goalie and has done a wonderful job. She has taken advantage of an opportunity,” said coach Garcia. “And Pilar’s goal and assist from Ashley happened when they pushed through three Canyon players. It was a beautiful combination of teamwork which this group of girls proves every match we play."
“Canyon had beaten us 4-0 when we faced them at their place, and their coach was kind of surprised at us in this latest match. He said we looked like an entirely new team. We adjusted defensively with some of our new players such as Stella Hendricks and Ashlee Zirkel who came over once basketball was done. We also believe in opportunities, not luck, and these girls just never give up. They are going to play hard and try to outwork the other team,” said coach Garcia.
Tivy (10-11, 6-8) closes out the season at home again when Dripping Springs is the opposition on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.