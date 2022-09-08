HPMS XC claims division titles, two Lady Spikes earn gold medals

HARPER – Hal Peterson Middle School won three of four divisions at the Jacob Krebs Cross Country Invitational held Wednesday and also had a pair of gold-medal winning individuals.
Lady Spikes eighth grade
The eighth grade girls had a perfect team score of 15 when runners not attached to teams were omitted from tallies since a cross country team must consist of at least five runners to be scored.
The Lady Spikes eighth grraders actually competed with three times that many runners (15) and placed seven Lady Spikes inside the top 10 as they finished 45 points ahead of second place Fredericksburg, which had 60 points. Nuceces Canyon was third at 63.
Danna Cisneros won gold with her time of 13:53 across two miles and led HPMS’ 1-3-4-5-6-8-9 finishers.
Lauren Holland followed Cisneros by running 14:37. Audrey Nelson clocked 14:51. A.J. McDonald was right behind Nelson and also in 14:51. Lauren Cummings finished with 14:53. Paulina Orta-Mejia timed 15:01 and Lilyanna Gonzales came across in 15:28.
Team members also consisted of Alexis Moore (12th, 16:02), Hailey Harmon (14th, 16:06), Hailey Van Nostrand (18th, 16:57), Lilyana Shantz (19th, 17:03), Ella Shell (23rd, 17:40), Lilliana Leonard (27th, 18:26), Addison Romack (31st, 18:53), and Helena Shantz (37th, 20:46).
Lady Spikes seventh grade
The seventh grade girls easily defeated Fredericksburg, 18-56, based on finishes that award points for position, making lower scores better as in golf. Rocksprings and Llano were third and fourth.
Brady Cooksey came in first with 14:36 after two miles and headed up five top-10 placers for the Lady Spikes.
Hattie Gilbreath was second with 14:39, Riley Harmes took third in 15:58, Riley Russ placed fourth with 16:08, and Lyla Farhoudi ran 10th in 16:43.
Also racing for the seventh grade team were Madison Clark (11th, 16:43), Walker Richards (12th, 16:44), Sloane Hendricks (16th, 17:29), Sophia Vargas (27th, 19:36), Gabriela Chedzoy (28th, 19:47), Alivia Huffman (37th, 21:15), and Avril Garcia (43rd, 23:00).
Spikes eighth grade
In the eighth-grade boys’ team race, the Spikes outdid Hunt 32-39 off the strength of three racers placing in the top 10 after completing two miles. Fredericksburg was third.
Denton Taylor was fourth individual with his time of 13:15.
Jesus Rodelo came in sixth at 13:36, and Nathan Claudio finished ninth with 13:57.
Ethan Sleeper just missed the top 10 when he placed 11th at 14:23.
Gerardo Delgadillo (12th, 14:24), Jose Salinas (13th, 14:36), Jayen Dequina (18th, 15:16), Landon May (23rd, 15:40), Dylan Miller (27th, 15:58), Kyle Schroeder (35th, 16:16), and Josh Davis (44th, 17:02) completed the roster.
Spikes seventh grade
In the seventh-grade boys’ race HPMS (47 points) was second behind Rocksprings (30), and ahead of Fredericksburg (69), Johnson City (73), and Llano (142).
Owen Bane was HPMS’ best Spike when he came across in a time of 13:18 for fourth.
Matthew Anson (13:21, 6th) and Malakai Ayala (14:27, 10th) were among top 10 placings.
Remaining seventh Spikes included Trent Brundrett (14th, 14:59), Hudson Cowart (15th, 15:03), Jayden Bond (18th, 15:18), Braxton Simpson (20th, 15:21), Jonathan Anderson (23rd, 15:26), Owen Olea (41st, 18:31), Camdyn Martinez (42nd, 18:32), and Emerson Wheatley (44th, 19:16).
All four teams will race next at Ingram scheduled Saturday, Sep. 17.
