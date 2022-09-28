Tivy tennis looks to playoffs after win over Pieper

Tivy team tennis rolled into playoff matches by capping District 26-5A play Tuesday by defeating Comal Pieper 11-4 in final home court sets for the Antlers and Lady Antlers.
Tivy finished district with a 4-2 mark and is 12-7 overall and now awaits an opponent from District 25-5A.
“Our first round will probably be October 11, but we don’t know who we will play yet. That will probably get determined on Saturday over in Austin,” said Tivy head coach Kirk Kniffen.
Wins over Pieper were split between six in doubles and five in singles.
Ernest Chedzoy-Braden Stehling, Aaron Peschel and Luke Green-Micah Garrett tallied victories on the boys’ side.
Carolina Chedzoy-Carlee Wren and Emerson White-Angelina Rivas claimed wins for the girls.
Sara Bowers-Evan Salinas chalked up mixed doubles success.
In singles, Salinas, Aiden Chaney, and Garrett were boys’ winners, while Carolina Chedzoy and Rivas did likewise for the girls.
