Antlers' streak ends with loss to Johnson

BUDA – Tivy had its recent two-game winning streak halted when Buda Johnson handed the Antlers a 59-46 defeat on Friday, which dropped Tivy to 5-6 for District 26-5A boys’ basketball competition.
The Antlers, 14-13 overall, received 15 points from Jaden Frausto and 12 from Mason Carlile.
Jaxson Kincaid recorded five points. Robert Jackson added four. Braylon Ayala scored three. Two each were from Jake Layton, Luke Johnston and Cade Braaten, while Seth Hendricks made one.
Tivy will host New Braunfels Canyon on Tuesday and is at Boerne Champion on Friday.
Junior Varsity
In the junior varsity game, Tivy came up short in a 45-44 loss to Buda Johnson.
Brian Pescador’s 10 points led Tivy.
Freshmen
The Antler freshmen team lost 65-39 to Johnson
Layton Edmonds had 12 points for the youngest Antlers.
ANTLERS v BUDA JOHNSON – JAN 28
TIVY 8 19 9 10 (46)
JOHNSON 15 15 18 11 (59)
TIVY Jaden Frausto 6-1-0-15, Mason Carlile 3-2-0-12, Jaxson Kincaid 0-1-2-5, Robert Jackson 2-0-0-4, Braylon Ayala 0-1-0-3, Jake Layton 1-0-0-2, Luke Johnston 1-0-0-2, Cade Braaten 1-0-0-2, Seth Hendricks 0-0-1-1
JOHNSON Vandegorde 2-3-2-15, Kincaide 4-0-4-12, Hardin 2-2-0-10, Hairston 2-2-0-10, McKinney 3-1-0-9, Baghezza 1-0-1-3,
Halftime: Johnson 30, Tivy 27
3 Pointers: Tivy Carlile (2), Frausto (1), Ayala (1), Kincaid (1); Johnson Vandegorde (3), Harding (2), Hairston (2)
FT’s: TIVY 5-3 (60.0-percent); Johnson 9-7 (77.7 percent)
