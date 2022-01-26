Lady Pirates can't hold off Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY – Center Point dropped its District 29-2A road game to Johnson City 45-28 on Tuesday, keeping the Lady Pirates from securing their initial district basketball win.
“It was not pretty on our part. Free throws could have kept us in the game, but we did not capitalize,” said Center Point head coach Taylor Meyer.
Center Point was just 9-of-34 at the charity stripe during its second loss of the season to the Eagles. In their earlier meeting, the Lady Pirates lost to the Eagles by eight, 42-34, and took 35 trips to the free throw line and sank 15.
In Tuesday’s matchup, Kortney Carmouche scored 11 points to lead Center Point and she was also top rebounder with seven.
Jazmin Gonzalez had seven points, one board, one assist and one steal. Toree Beckerson scored five points, assisted once and had two steals. One point each came from Kahly Mendoza and Bianca Bustamante.
Mendoza also had an assist, and other rebounding was turned in by Cheyenne Avant and Andrea Arzola.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v JOHNSON CITY – JAN 25
CENTER POINT 3 3 8 11 (25)
JOHNSON CITY 16 15 3 14 (48)
CENTER POINT Kortney Carmouche 4-0-3-11, Jazmin Gonzalez 0-1-4-7, Toree Beckerson 1-1-0-5, Bianca Bustamante 0-0-1-1, Kahly Mendoza 0-0-1-1
Halftime: Johnson City 31, Center Point 6
FT’s: Center Point 9-34 (26.4-percent)
3’s: Beckerson (1), Gonzalez (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.