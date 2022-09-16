Lady Spikes swept by Boerne South

Boerne South managed to sweep all Hal Peterson Middle School volleyball teams Thursday, beating the eighth graders at Spikes Gym and taking down the seventh teams in Boerne.
Lady Spikes 8A
The 8A Lady Spikes lost two hard fought sets, 20-25, 19-25.
Savannah Dicicco served six points, including an ace and had three kills.
Rylan Adams served six points to go with her two kills and one block.
Brooke Bailey served one ace as part of her five points, made two kills and had six assists.
Abigail Smithson finished with three kills, five assists, and one block along with one service point.
Brynn Lidiak handled nine digs and served one point.
Lily Gonzalez aced a serve for a point and added one dig.
Lauren Holland was in for one service point and one dig.
Defensively, Jilian Stebbins had three kills and four blocks, while Charlotte Copeland killed three balls and came away with one dig.
Lady Spikes 8B
The Lady Spikes 8B team were just shy in two sets against South, 23-25, 25-27.
Danica Blaker finished with seven service points,recorded one ace, two kills, one assist and one dig.
Lauren Cummings tallied six points, one ace, one kill and eight digs.
Karlynn Way served five with two aces, put down two kills, dished six assists and posted two digs.
Antonella Brown’s line showed four service points, one ace, four assists and five digs.
Eme Evans went in for five kills, one dig and one block.
A.J. McDonald came away with six digs, while Lyla Earl added three digs.
Audrey Nelson recorded one kill and one dig.
Lady Spikes 7A
The HPMS 7A team was the only group that went three sets, with the Lady Spikes winning the second.
Scores were 15-25, 25-23, 23-25
Digs leaders were Brady Cooksey and Riley Russ with five apiece, Brenna Davila with three, Sloane Hendricks and Lani Kincaid with two each and Campbell Neal and Merrick Land with one each.
Blocks were totaled by Hendricks with two and Cooksey and Neal with one apiece.
Kills were turned in by Cooksey at one, with Kincaid and Neal with one each.
Aces were served in the form of Land’s four, Cooksey with three, and one each by Davila and Kincaid
Lady Spikes 7B
The Lady Spikes 7B squad lost in two sets, 8-25, 18-25. Digging was led with Natalie Garcia’s five, and additional digs came from Leah Peschel and McKenna Lackey with four each, Bayley Bole with three and Byntlee Vasquez and Alivia Huffman with two apiece.
Seven team kills were courtesy of Sydney Harvey (2), Payton Lewis (2), Huffman (2), and Vasquez (1)
Peschel had one ace while serving.
Wimberley is the next opponent for HPMS on Thursday when the eighth grade travels and seventh grade hosts. First serves are at 5 p.m.
