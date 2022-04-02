Simpson, Kubacak advance to regionals

BLANCO -- Raleygh Simpson was second overall and Taylor Kubacak ninth at the District 26-5A girls golf tournament held Thursday and Friday at Vaaler Creek Course in Blanco.
Both advanced to the regional golf tournament to be held April 20-21 at The Golf Club of Texas in San Antonio.
Simpson will be seeking her second straight trip to the UIL state tournament after reaching there as a freshman.
Tivy finished fourth as a team, and only the top two teams qualify for regional, and out of 48 golfers, Abby Hudsonpillar, Paige Foster, and Avery Freeman took up positions 23-29-40 after Simpson and Kubacak.
The Lady Antlers finished ahead of Boerne Champion’s White team, Buda Johnson, Dripping Springs, and San Antonio Veterans Memorial.
Alamo Heights’ Blue and Gold teams went 1-2, and Champion’s Navy team was third.
“I am Incredibly proud of all the girls,” said Tivy head coach Wes Hale
