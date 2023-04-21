Pirates fall to Harper

Center Point lost 16-2 to Harper in a District 28-2A baseball game played Tuesday in Center Point.
The Pirates had two hits when Joe Castaneda and Jaron Cooper connected.
Derrick Dominguez and Hector Cervantes scored for the Pirates
Dominguez was the pitcher of record, and Joseph Fuentes saw some time in relief.
Harper had 17 hits, and took advantage of six walks to generate its runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.