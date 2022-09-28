Lady Pirates break skid with win over Brackett

BRACKETTVILLE – Center Point broke its four-match losing streak by taming the Brackett Tigers 25-19, 25-14, 25-15 Tuesday to even the Lady Pirates 1-1 in District 30-2A volleyball action and move the team’s season record to 13-12.
Iris Lozano took care of nine kills, which gives her 16 total in Center Point’s first two district outings. Kaylee Blackledge had seven kills to account for 14 after two district matches. Toree Beckerson is averaging five kills in district play after registering four against the Tigers.
Additional kills Tuesday came from Daniela Fuentes with four, Destiny Johnson with two, and Maria Diaz with one.
Beckerson served 22 points that came on the heels of 14 in opening district sets. Lozano with 14, and Diaz with 13 double-pointed from the service line. Two aces apiece were credited to Beckerson and Diaz. Lozano and Johnson aced one time when at the line.
More points earned while serving were by Blackledge (5) and Kahly Mendoza and Johnson with two each.
Johnson aided the win with a block, and digs came from Blackledge’s 10, Mendoza’s eight, Lozano’s six, Beckerson’s five, and Diaz’ one. Blackledge has 19 digs in two district matches.
Center Point has a Friday bye before hosting La Pryor in another loop get together Tuesday, Oct. 4.
LADY PIRATES VOLLYBALL BOXSCORE
Tuesday, Sep. 27
Center Point over Brackett 25-19, 25-14, 25-15
Stat Leaders for CP: Kills: Iris Lozano 9, Kaylee Blackledge 7, Toree Becekerson 4, Daniela Fuentes 4, Destiny Johnson 2, Maria Diaz 1; Service Points: Beckerson 22, Lozano 14, Diaz 13, Blackledge 5, Kahly Mendoza 2, Johnson 2; Aces: Beckerson 2, Diaz 2, Lozano 1, Johnson 1; Blocks: Johnson 1; Digs: Blackledge 10, Mendoza 8, Lozano 6, Beckerson 5, Diaz 1
Overall Record: 13-12
District Record: 1-1
Upcoming: Friday: OPEN; Tuesday: host La Pryor 5:00 & 6:00
