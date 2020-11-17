Champion downs Tivy for final district playoff seed

FREDERICKSBURG — In a play-in match to determine the final District 26-5A postseason representative, Boerne Champion rode 15 kills from 5-foot-11 sophomore Emma Wegleitner to a 3-0 sweep of Tivy Monday at Fredericksburg’s Battlin’ Billies Gym.
With the win, the Lady Chargers wrapped up the district’s fourth-place playoff seed with a 10-7 loop mark while improving to 12-10 overall.
Tivy capped the year 9-8 in 26-5A action and 13-10 overall despite a final-game performance from Ally Scheidle that saw the junior knock down nine kills and add 14 assists and 12 digs.
Champion took a 25-11 first-set win, and closed out the second set on a Wegleitner kill for a 25-17 victory and a 2-0 edge.
In the third and final set, Tivy trailed 24-17 after a Scheidle kill, but Wegleitner smashed another set-clinching kill to end the night.
Hailey Davis and Keirson Jalowy chipped in five kills each for the Lady Antlers, with Jalowy adding 13 digs and Tyler Elkins 12 digs. Neva Henderson finished with 10 assists, and Kindal Brown served up a pair of aces.
Monday’s game came about after Tivy dropped back-to-back district games last week against Champion and Dripping Springs. Tivy needed a win over Dripping Springs in Friday’s regular season finale at Antler Gym to avoid a fourth-place tie with Champion, but the state ranked Tigers won in three sets, 25-17, 25-17, 25-15.
During the first set Tivy stayed within two to three points 11 times, and was deadlocked three more. In the second set, the Lady Antlers held brief leads twice, were tied twice, and gave as good as they got before Dripping Springs’ height advantage led to some timely kills down the stretch for the victory.
In the third set the Lady Antler were knotted 4-4 when the Lady Tigers broke Tivy’s serve to go ahead 5-4. Dripping Springs then proceeded to rip off six more points, including three from aces, to pull ahead 11-4. The Tigers went on another six-point spree that put them up 20-13 and closed out the set with a hard-hit ball.
Indicative of the match was the fact that Scheidle — usually Tivy’s all-around performer — was limited by the Tigers to 11 kills. Henderson recorded 16 assists, Elkins served two aces, and Jalowy had 11 digs.
Earlier in the week, the Lady Antlers fell in three sets to Champion, 25-22, 25-9, 25-19, in Boerne. Scheidle led Tivy’s effort with eight kills and 17 digs and added 10 assists to go along with another 10 from Henderson. Jalowy managed a pair of service aces and Davis came away with four blocks.
