Lady Antlers claim division title in Bandera

BANDERA – Tivy won the varsity girls’ division at the Bandera Bulldog Relays held Thursday, March 2, setting a dozen personal records in the process.
PRs were set by Maddie Fiedler in the 800 and 400 meters, Millie Howerton in the 300 hurdles, Hannah Hood in the 1600, Lara Gabriela in the 100 meters, Belia Gomez in the 200 and throwers Desire Alvarado, Syrie Nicolas, Addyson Garcia, and Riley Dill.
“Millie had a heck of a 300 hurdles race by running 46.64 and then a 56.7 split in 4x400,” said Lady Antlers head coach Dee Heiner.
Fiedler won the 800 with 2:27. Howerton’s winning 300 time is already listed among the top 50 in the United States for high school girls. Hood’s first place 5:40 marked her season debut. Hood was a double winner when she came in first in the 3200 (12:03).
Howerton, Fiedler, and Gomez teamed with Rowen Garcia to win the 4x400 in a time of 4:10.
Gomez was second in the 200 (27.40), and Gabriela sixth in the 100 (13.94).
Alvarado tossed the shotput 31-7 for second, Nicolas 31-2 and one-half for third, and Garcia 28-8 for sixth. Discus throwers Dill (102-8), Garcia (83-6 1/2), and Alvarado (73-8 1/2) went 2-3-6 for points.
MaKayla Foster pole vaulted 9-6 for first place field points, beating second by over a foot.
In addition to PR-setting accomplishments, Tivy picked up second place points from its 4x100 relay of Tatum Harris, Gabriela, Jessiah Garcia, and Gomez when they ran 52.92.
Thirds came from the 4x200 with Leighton Hale, Gabriela, Harris and Jessiah Garcia turning 1:57, Fiedler’s 400 (64.33), and Rowen Garcia triple jumping 31-11.
Fourth places were turned in by Ainslee Gilbreath in the 1600, and Rowen Garcia in the long jump.
Other sixth finishes helping Tivy’s point totals were produced by Abigail Anson in the 3200, Gilbreath in the 800, and Hale in triple jump.
Tivy’s wining total of 169 points broke down to 80 from firsts, 40 from seconds, 36 from thirds, 8 from fourths, and five from sixths.
Behind Tivy were Devine with 145, Bandera with 107, Hodo with 58, Uvalde with 40, and Lytle with 37.
Tivy’s next meet is at Comal Davenport on Thursday, March 9.
