Spikes 8B, 7A undefeated district champs

Peterson Middle School football teams finished their seasons on high notes by beating Medina Valley in all games played Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Spikes 8A
The Spikes 8A team downed Medina Valley 21-6.
Cade Jones rushed 21yards for one touchdown. Dominyk Vasquez tallied 52 yards for another trip to the end zone and Aiden Irvin added a three-yard plunge for six points.
Wylie Landrum had one extra point kick, while Jones converted another.
More offensive firepower was displayed when Jones threw a 36-yard pass to Vasquez and tacked on a 33-yard run of his own.
Defensive plays included tackles for losses by Caleb Lopez, Connor Coffee, Rocky Deleon, Mikey Nelson, and Landon Likin.
Myles Jordan blocked a punt that was recovered by Nelson. Jordan also made an interception. David Torres had a quarterback sack, Deleon broke up a pass, and Nelson blocked and extra point.
The Spikes ended their season with a 6-3 record.
Spikes 8B
The Hal Peterson Middle School 8B team were perfect on the season finishing up with an 18-6 win over Medina Valley.
Peyton Bailey scored touchdowns with runs that went eight yards and 38 yards. Peyton Middleton raced 20 yards for the team’s other touchdown.
Middleton also recovered a fumble and had a tackle for loss. Justin Hensley sacked the quarterback. Colter Passione, Eli Dent and Jesse Montrose were other contributors in the category of tackles for losses.
The Spikes 8B team finished the season 9-0 as the undefeated district champions.
Spikes 7A
The Spikes 7A team blew out the score at 37-0 against Medina Valley, completing an undefeated season of play.
Colin Rose had 45-yard touchdown run. Tomas Arreola scored from the one yard line on a run. Anthony Falcon connected for a 55-yard pass to Guy Flores. The final touchdowns were recorded by Cameron Benner from eight yards plus a 60-yard run by William Land.
Jake Zirkel kicked three extra points, while George Eastland ran across one PAT.
The Spikes went undefeated with a perfect 9-0 record for the year. The offense scored 382 points for the year and the defense only allowed 25 points to be scored on them all year long.
Spikes 7B
HPMS 7B ended the season with a big 22-6 win over Medina Valley
Kaden Rodriguez scored from six yards out and again when he went in from the 13 yardline. Dillon Poer threw a 40-yard pass to Sebastian Gonzalez for another touchdown.
Gonzalez kicked a pair of extra points
More explosions came from Tyler Langbein, who returned the opening kickoff 30-yards. Rodriguez gained 20 yards off a jet sweep and Hilton Bock added 15 more yards on a quarterback keeper.
Other offensive contributions came from Samuel Baker’s nine-yard run, Anthony Montoya 25-yard rush, Chad Rasberry’s 5-yard run, and Steven Collier going for 20.
Defensive standouts for the Spikes were Brian Castillo, Braedon Thibodeaux, Eric Bocanegra, Langbein, Mario Mendez, Joey Garza and Collier who all had tackles for losses. Brody Hatley caused a Medina Valley fumble.
The 7th Grade B Team finished the season 6-2-1.
