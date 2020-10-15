Spikes sweep Fredericksburg

HPMS 7A 42
Fredericksburg 0
Peterson 7A’s Colin Rose ran for scores of 40, 25 and 2 yards and also had a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown, and the Spikes remained unbeaten at 6-0 with a 42-0 rout of Fredericksburg in middle school action Tuesday at Antler Stadium
Peterson’s George Eastland threw a 40-yard pass to Mikkel Pieper for another six points, and Anthony Falcon finished off the scoring with a 30-yard race to the end zone.
Jake Zirkel kicked three PATs for another six points.
Defensive standouts for the Spikes included Colin Scherer, Guy Flores, Tomas Arreola, Braden Honeycutt, Davis Caraway and Lawrence Sanchez, all with tackles for losses. Eastland and Rose both picked off passes, and Scherer recovered a fumble.
Peterson’s offensive line also got a shout out from coach Shane Howerton, who recognized Hayden Rodriguez, Scherer, Sanchez, Josiah Aguirre, Grant Evans and Luey Carrillo.
HPMS 7B 20
Fredericksburg 0
Peterson 7B Spikes capitalized on touchdowns by three different players to knock off Fredericks-burg, 20-0, in more middle school play Tuesday at Antler Stadium.
Peterson’s Hilton Bock scored on a 27-yard run, and Micah Zastrow and Tait Sonnenberg both tacked on 1-yard TD plunges.
Sebastian Gonzalez kicked one extra point as the Spikes moved to 4-1-1 on the season.
Peterson’s defense stepped up with tackles for losses being made by Braeden Borkowski, Mario Mendez, Kaeden Rodriguez, Zair Zapata, Elijah West, Body Hatley and Samuel Baker.
Baker and Chad Rasberry both picked off Billie passes, Alison Brady made a great fourth-down tackle to end a Fredericksburg drive, Eric Bocanegra had a fumble recovery, and Steven Collier forced a fumble.
Boris Durr had a 21-yard run for the Spikes to contribute more offense.
HPMS 8A 34
Fredericksburg 0
Peterson 8A rolled to a 34-0 shutout of Fredericksburg in middle school road action Tuesday.
The Spikes jumped to a 14-0 first-quarter lead after Myles Jordan raced 26 yards for a touchdown and Rocky Deleon returned an interception 32 yards for a second score. Wiley Landrum made one of the extra-point attempts.
In the second quarter, Peterson’s Cade Jones tossed a 20-yard TD pass to River Risinger, Aiden Irvin scored from 21-yards out, and Landrum tacked on an extra point to put Peterson up 28-0 at halftime.
Irvin scampered 56 yards for the Spikes’ final touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Cade Jones ran for 18 yards, as well as returning a punt 32 yards, and Diego Benevidez also had an 18-yard gain for the offense, while defensive gems shined when Irvin, Jaykwon Benson and Mikey Nelson made tackles for losses. Keaton Herman recorded a 20-yard interception return, Dominyk Vasquez forced a fumble and recovered a loose ball, Aaron Ramirez fell on a fumble, and Caleb Lopez intercepted a pass.
