Lady Spikes sweep F'burg

Peterson Middle School won both eighth grade volleyball matches with Fredericksburg at Spikes Gym on Thursday and the seventh grade teams completed a clean sweep on the road
Lady Spikes 8A
The Lady Spikes 8A team won in two sets, 25-16, 25-16.
“The girls had a great all-around team effort,” said head coach Liberty Davis.
Rowen Garcia was high-point server with eight. She included seven aces among her serves. Defensively, Garcia added two kills and one block.
Maddie Stueber aced four serves among five points.
Three-point servers were Anna Canty, Leilah Rodriguez and Addie Kincaid.
Serving at least two points were Leighton Hale, Avery Earl and Madeline Copeland. Giving the team one point at the service line was Ryleigh Barney.
More aces came from Canty, Rodriguez, Kincaid, Hale, Earl, Copeland and Barney.
Kills leaders were Barney with six, Hale with five, Copeland with four and Kincaid with two.
Canty and Kincaid assisted three times each, while one assist was provided by Hale as well as Copeland.
Barney topped digs at six, Rodriguez had four. Canty, Hale and Earl were good for two each.
Lady Spikes 8B
The Lady Spikes 8B team won by set scores of 25-20, 20-25, 25-17.
Emma Clayton’s contributions showed her with 13 points, 1 kill, 3 aces, 9 assists, and 1 dig.
Ava Lea O’Donnell served nine points that included eight aces, and she had six kills plus three digs.
Caty Taylor finished with four scoring serves to go with 5 kills, 2 aces, 2 assists and 2 digs.
Four points each were courtesy of serves by Callie Waiser and Logan Pruitt. All of Waiser’s efforts were aces, as were three of Pruitt’s.
Victoria Villareal served two points and one each was credited to Belia Gomez and Mikayla Garces. Villareal had pitched in an ace
Single kill shots were laid down by Waiser, Pruitt, and Villareal and digs leaders were Waiser and Garces with two each. Gomez and Villareal logged one dig each.
Lady Spikes 7A
In Fredericksburg, the 7A Lady Spikes won in three sets 21-25, 25-19, 25-14.
“The team played well enough, but didn’t terminate on several free ball opportunities,” said head coach Michelle McGuire.
Bryn Lydiak anchored the team on serve, receive and defense, while serving 22 times in the match and only missing once.
Setters Brooke Bailey and Rylie Coates ran the offense well, setting different hitters enroute to the third set win.
Lady Spikes 7B
The Lady Spikes 7B team swept FMS 25-14, 25-8.
Emmery Davila scored 10 points, mostly on serves, and Esther Evans played well and had eight points. Rhyley Miller had 4 kills to lead her team offensively.
The HPMS 8A and 8B teams will host Boerne Voss on Thursday, while the Lady Spikes 7A and 7B teams will be on the road.
