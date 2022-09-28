CP XC racers challenge District 29-2A course

SAN SABA – Center Point cross country racers got to challenge the course and more of their district competition when they ran at San Saba’s Glory Days Invitational held Tuesday at the city’s golf course.
The course will be the site of the District 29-2A meet Monday, Oct. 10, and in an initial rundown with Goldthwaite’s Connor Bartek, Pirate Taylor Vela was bested by the Eagle from Mills County when Bartek posted 14:57 to Vela’s 16:06 for 3-miles in the varsity race. It was the first time for the district’s top two favorites to compete.
Vela did front-run 17 other athletes from District 29-2A when he bettered Bartek’s remaining four team members, plus all five Harper Longhorns, Mason’s four Punchers, and four San Saba Armadillos. There were 51 total runners.
Junction, Johnson City, and Buda Live Oak complete the league.
Goldthwaite and Harper’s full contingent finished third and fourth in the team standings where only one point separated the two, 83-84. Class 3A schools Wall and Ozona claimed the top two team slots with 36 and 63 points.
Ozona, Veribest, and Wall also had runners ahead of Vela who took up the sport only a year ago.
Other schools represented in the boys’ race included Santa Anna, Lometa, and Panther Creek.
Lopez, Montgomery, Williamson also race
Daphne Lopez ran two miles in 15:29 which was good for 35th among 58 varsity girls. She beat four San Saba Lady Armadillos.
The top three finishers were all from Goldthwaite, and led by Connor Bartek’s sister Emily who crossed the line in 12:54.
Goldthwaite scored 23 points compared to second place Mason’s 44, followed by Wall, Ozona, San Saba, Cross Plains and Veribest. Center Point with Lopez, along with Harper, Lometa and Santa Anna did not field enough racers to qualify for team scoring.
Payton Montgomery ran as Center Point’s JV entry and went 18:58 for two miles to take 16th, and beat two girls from Cross Plains, and one each from Lohn, Goldthwaite, and Veribest.
Eighth grader Chris Williamson came in ninth overall, and third from his district divisional rivals when he went 13:42 for two miles.
There were 53 entries, and Williamson trailed one runner from Goldthwaite and one from Harper at the end as far as district racers were concerned.
