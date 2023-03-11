Lady Antlers fall to NB Canyon

NEW BRAUNFELS – Tivy dropped its second District 26-5A softball game when the Lady Antlers fell 11-1 to New Braunfels Canyon on Friday.
The game ended in the sixth inning, but was tied 1-1 after four.
“Canyon scored four in the bottom of the fifth after a couple of dropped balls, and the same thing happened again the next inning. Our lack of experience showed with the wheels falling off to allow the score to be what It was,” said Tivy head coach Mark Shirley. “Canyon’s strategy was a good one. They took as many pitches as they could, forcing Jordan (Joy) to throw a lot of pitches knowing that after seeing her the second time up they would catch up, and start putting the ball in play against our young fielders. The pressure was enough for that to lack of experience to show."
Joy threw 145 pitches in six innings. She allowed only one hit into the fifth with seven strikeouts.
Joy, Millie Howerton and Shayla Roth each had a hit, with Roth’s being a double for the RBI.
Howerton had a stolen base and scored Tivy’ run.
