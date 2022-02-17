OLH downs Castle Hills, heads to playoffs

Our Lady of the Hills rolled into the TAPPS basketball playoffs by whizzing past San Antonio Castle Hills 85-42 on Tuesday at Callioux Gymnasium.
Four Hawks posted double digits led by 23 from Sam Ibarra.
Treves Hyde and Daniel Schultz recorded 16 each and Michael Barraza added 12. Remaining points were scored by Thomas Taylor getting seven, Jacob Mein with five and Dallen Herndon, Hudson White and Austin McDorman with two each.
Ibarra assisted three times and had four steals tacked to his stat line, while rebounds were topped with five each from Schultz, Mein and Hyde.
The Hawks finished regular season play with a 13-11 mark and 4-2 in its TAPPS district. OLH hosts Beaumont Legacy at 2 p.m. Saturday in a first-round game.
OLH HAWKS v SA CASTLE HILLS – FEB 15
OLH 22 25 22 16 (85)
CASTLE HILLS 5 12 15 10 (42)
OLH Sam Ibarra 7-3-0-23, Daniel Schultz 7-0-2-16, Treves Hyde 7-0-2-16, Michael Barraza 2-2-2-12, Thomas Taylor 2-1-0-7, Jacob Mein 2-0-1-5, Austin McDorman 1-0-0-2, Dallen Herndon 1-0-0-2, Hudson White 1-0-0-2,
CASTLE HILLS Heath 4-0-0-8, Burns 0-2-1-7, Blache 2-1-0-7, Guerra 1-1-1-6, Blue 1-0-2-4, Lawson 2-0-0-4, Donahoe 2-0-0-4, Kerr 1-0-0-2
FT's: OLH 12-7 (58.3 percent); Castle Hills 9-4 (44.4 percent)
3's: OLH Ibarra (3), Barraza (2), Taylor (1); Castle Hills Burns (2), Blache (1), Guerra (1)
