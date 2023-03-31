LLANO – The Center Point boys’ team sits in seventh place after one round of the District 28-2A golf tournament being held in Llano, hosted by district member Mason.
The first day of the tournament was completed Wednesday, March 29 with the Pirates shooting 463 to be 45 strokes better than No. 2 Harper.
Jayden Segura secured Center Point’s best score at 108.
Clayton Forster followed with 114, Casey Vincent shot 115, Jesse Segura had 12 and Derrick Dominguez came in at 141.
Eddie Flemma, participating as an individual medalist, is eighth in that category after finishing with 146.
Mason’s first team leads the competition with its score of 343. Junction is in second (348), and the remainder of the standings in front of Center Point and Harper-II are San Saba (394), Mason-II (397), Harper-I (431), and Goldthwaite (442).
Second rounds are scheduled Wednesday, April 5, also in Llano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.