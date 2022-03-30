Pirates show improvement, fall to Harper

HARPER – Center Point scored the first runs of the game, but Harper’s Longhorns stampeded back for a 16-3 win over the Pirates in a District 29-2A baseball game played Tuesday at Longhorn Field.
The Pirates were up 2-0 after their half of the first inning, and led 2-1 after Harper’s half. The Longhorns, however, came up with 15 runs in innings two through four. Center Point added one more in the fourth,
Logan Burley had two of the Pirates’ six hits, scored once and batted in a run.
Joseph Fuentes, Victor Castro, Omar Longoria and Casey Vincent contributed one hit apiece. Nick Zuercher and Longoria scored runs while Fuentes batted in a run.
Fuentes, Jose Castaneda and Ashton Kettinger combined to strikeout three Longhorns. Fuentes was the starting pitcher and went three innings.
“We played better despite the final score. The field umpire has called many of our games so far and he said we’ve improved since he’s first seen us. I agree and was glad to hear that. We had a good first inning but, Harper rallied in the second and we couldn't catch up after that,” said Center Point head coach Damian Van Winkle.
CENTER POINT v HARPER – MARCH 29
R H E
CENTER POINT 2 0 0 1 0 -- 3 6 5
HARPER 1 5 3 7 x -- 16 10 1
LP: Fuentes
LOB:4
