SEGUIN – Six Antlers figured in Tivy’s five goals Wednesday against Seguin and the Antlers stretched their match win-streak to three with a 5-0 win over the Matadors inn District 26-5A boys’ soccer action.
Juan Cardenas scored twice, while one goal each was put in by Keke Segura and Christian Compean.
Assists were provided by Will Robinson with a pair and one apiece from Rafael Rangel and Fern Manzano.
Chris Tienda’s five saves preserved the shutout, while Tivy banked two goals in the first half and three in the second.
Tivy ran its district mark to 6-4-2, and 10-6-3 overall.
The match was planned Tuesday, but shifted by a day due to a shortage of available officials.
Home matches remain with Buda Johnson (March 8)and Boerne Champion (March 15). The Antlers are on the road at New Braunfels Canyon (March 11), and Dripping Springs (March 18).
Tivy’s junior varsity won over Seguin 5-1, with no other details reported.
