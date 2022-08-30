Great week for Lady Pirates

MEDINA – Center Point found itself in rematches when it lined up in the semifinals and championship tilt at the First Annual Medina Volleyball Tournament, but the Lady Pirates paid no heed to sport’s general view that beating another team is more difficult the second time around.
In fact, Center Point beat two teams twice at the tournament, ending with the title by de-winging Leakey’s Eagles 25-17, 25-15. The Lady Pirates beat Leakey 25-23, 26-24 in tighter contested action Thursday, and the two meet again in two weeks for one of Center Point’s final non-district matches.
Iris Lozano was named tournament MVP, and Kortney Carmouche landed a post on the all-tournament team to represent the Lady Pirates only because the entire team could not be selected.
Lozano had nine kills, served five points, and blocked two shots in Saturday’s championship round. She had three kills when Center Point won Thursday. Carmouche dealt four aces in Thursday’s face-off, doing most of her damage in the semis, and Thursday.
Aiding for Saturday’s hardware haul in downing the Eagles were kills totals from Kaylee Blackledge (6), Toree Beckerson (2), and Destiny Johnson (1). Blackledge serve 10 points while Beckerson, Johnson and Maria Diaz added six each. Beckerson went down for seven digs, Blackledge had three, and assist leader was Johnson with 15.
When the teams played Thursday, Beckerson was top server with six points, Blackledge and Johnson counted five aces to total points, Johnson added to her effort by making 10 assists and Beckerson was good for three kills.
Center Point continued to atone for an earlier season loss to Knippa by throwing away the Rockcrushers Saturday and Thursday for a much different outcome from when the two programs met in a round of the Natalia tournament.
Saturday’s semifinal went three sets, 24-26, 25-14, 15-9. Thursday’s scores favored Center Point 25-23, 25-19.
Lozano showed up Saturday with five digs, three kills, three blocks, and one service point. Thursday, Lozano had four kills and two blocks.
Carmouche registered eight points, six kills, three digs, and one assist Saturday to compliment Thursday when she scored three kills.
Blackledge combined for 14 service points for both matches, including nine for semifinal serving. Maria Diaz was high server Saturday when she popped over 13 points, adding to Thursday when all three came from aces.
Johnson put up nine assists Saturday, coupled with 11 assists from Thursday. Beckerson squeezed the 'Crushers for four kills Thursday.
Center Point and Knippa play for a third time when the two meet Friday, Sept. 2 in Pirates Gym.
Earlier in the week, Center Point hung tough again with a much larger-school opponent before succumbing to San Antonio Memorial on Tuesday, 16-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-27.
The outing against the team from 28-4A was just one of a half a dozen the Lady Pirates placed on their schedule to sharpen themselves for District 30-2A competition that begins in one month.
Lozano led Center Point in kills with nine, and blocks with three.
Blackledge tossed down five kills, Johnson assisted nine times, and Carmouche carded two aces.
