Hawks fall short after second-half rally against St. Gerard

SAN ANTONIO – A furious second half rally fell just short Tuesday when Our Lady of the Hills were edged 78-77 by San Antonio St. Gerard in a non-district boys’ basketball game between two TAPPS teams.
The Hawks trailed by 35 at halftime, 62-27.
Austin McDorman finished with 23 points as high-point Hawk.
Sam Ibarra added 21 points, which were all scored in the second half.
Treves Hyde finished with 15. Daniel Schultz recorded 13 and Michael Barraza pitched in five points.
“St. Gerard cooled off and we got hot,” said OLH head coach Stuart Schultz.
The Hawks will host Bulverde Bracken Friday night at Cailloux Gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.