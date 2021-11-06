Emotional ending

The final score Friday night at Antler Stadium may have favored visiting Alamo Heights by a 24-7 margin, but Tivy won just by showing up.
An Antler team rocked by the tragic passing of a teammate less than 24 hours before kickoff and still reeling from the death of another teammate’s parent the previous week could have easily been forgiven for calling this contest off. In a season filled with adversity, these most recent blows were too much to ask anyone to bear.
But Tivy kids aren’t brought up to quit - not in a program where “TFND” isn’t a slogan but a life-guiding philosophy - and just by taking the field against the No. 9-ranked Mules, this year’s Antlers showed a championship mettle equal to any Tivy team in history.
“These kids have fought through so many things that kids their age shouldn’t have to fight through,” Tivy coach David Jones said. “I don’t care what the record is, I love these kids and could not ask for a better group. I’m extremely proud of them. They could have splintered, they could have separated, they could have done a lot of things, but they stayed together and never wavered or gave up.”
That fighting spirit was evident Friday as Tivy held the District 15-5A Division II frontrunner Mules to a 10-7 lead through three quarters. Heights, which carried a perfect 9-0 record into the game, scored all of its initial points in the opening quarter on a 23-yard field goal by Ethan Ball and a 59-yard scoring bomb from James Sobey to Rett Andersen on the final snap of the period.
Tivy cut its deficit to 10-7 late in the second quarter on a 2-yard rollout pass from Jake Layton to Zachary Donaldson and a Stephen Grocki extra-point kick – a play set up by Layton’s 49-yard toss to Stormy Rhodes on the previous play.
The two teams battled through a scoreless third quarter before Heights finally pulled away with two fourth-quarter scores. Bennett Flesher’s 3-yard run with 10:35 left to play and an 11-yard scoring run by Sobey in the final 3:37 helped lift the Mules to their second straight unbeaten district title.
Sobey led Heights by passing for 205 yards and rushing for another 28, and Flesher pounded out 104 yards on 27 carries.
Layton finished the night 19-of-30 through the air for 174 yards, including six passes to Ryan Maberry for 51 yards and another four to Fisher Middleton for 34 yards in the Antlers' 2021 season finale.
“You guys never backed down and you never quit,” Jones told his team after the game. "You’ve gone through hell. It’s unfair, but life is sometimes unfair. Never forget your friends, never forget the guys that you’re with. Don’t forget the time that you’ve had with these guys right here. As much heartache as you’ve had, as much disappointment as you’ve had, you handled it as well as anybody could have. I could not be more proud of a group of kids than I am you guys.”
